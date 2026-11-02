Honkai: Star Rail, Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, Soul Strike - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

I'm kicking off this roundup with the first of three Netmarble entries, starting with The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin! The open-world adventure is adding Estia to the lineup, who's an original hero for the RPG alongside some timely Halloween events.

The exclusive Seven Deadly Sins: Origin character can switch between different weapons to make for a more dynamic moveset, whether that's a Rapier, Wand, or Grimoire. You can put those skills to the test yourself in the Hero Estia Trial Event until November 18th, or have a go at the Mighty Freaky Circus to complete quests and get SSR Magic Crystal Shard and more as a reward.

Seven Knights Re:Birth

Can you believe that Seven Knights Re:Birth is already celebrating its 1.5-year anniversary? I certainly can't - it feels like it was only yesterday when I was eagerly trying out all the different character synergies the idle RPG offered in combat.

In any case, this is headlined by the 1.5th Anniversary Re:BIRTH Day Eve Ruby Festa Event, where a whopping 15,000 Rubies will be given away over two weeks. If you're looking for a new narrative to sink your teeth into, the “Revelation of the Forsaken” will run pretty much the entire month until November 26th. Plus, the new hero Judas is joining the fray too - and the best part is that he's available to boost from the Judas Power Up Event!

Soul Strike

Com2uS has announced the first season for Soul Strike, the studio's idle RPG that's all about Doomsday - and it'll run until January 27th! That's a long time to get involved with all the new content for the season, which makes sense given all the progression elements and limited-time goodies on offer

Up to 6,000 Pickup Summon Tickets will be up for grabs, exclusive to this season only, and for a limited time, the new Ally Sophia: Ashen will be available to help you do serious DPS with her fiery attacks. Of course, simply logging in has its perks too with the 14-Day Check-In Event - it's the most effortless way to grab new Skills, Relics, and even an Ultimate Pet.

Persona5: The Phantom X

Collabs are pretty much synonymous with gachas by now, and in Persona5: The Phantom X, Fuuka Yamagishi from Persona 3 Reload is dropping in. The special event "Met by Moonlight: Guiding Light" will add the new 5-star character to the fray - plus, you get to explore the lovely Iwatodai Strip Mall until November 12th.

As for the new character, you can try to pull her from the summons pool with boosted rates until November 26th, and hopefully get to add the Elucidator to your lineup. A good buffer and healer is always welcome in any roster, after all!

Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Speaking of Persona, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is crossing over with Persona 5 Royal until November 19th - which means there are plenty of limited-time events to look forward to!

In particular, SSR [The Phantoms] Joker, SSR [The Phantoms] Queen, SSR [The Phantoms] Violet and SR [The Phantoms] Mona should be the next additions to your roster, with a 7DS x Persona 5 Royal Collab Pick-up Draw that'll help you boost your odds based on mileage. Up to 70 Diamonds will be available to score along with 30 Collab Pick-up Tickets simply by logging in, so there's no reason not to get involved.

Honkai Star Rail

The latest update to Honkai: Star Rail is also giving me Persona vibes, but that's not to say they're anything similar! Dubbed "Now, Lay Laughter to All Stars", Version 4.7 will be launching on November 11th - this time, the Planarcadia arc is drawing to a close.

And it's an epic conclusion, at that, because Aha themself will be gearing up to take on the leviathan amidst the final "Phantasmoon Games". Apart from hopefully adding the 5-star character to your roster, you can also look forward to a whole bunch of new cosmetics, plus a special login event where you might even snag Affinitive Eidolon x1 and a limited 5-star character!

Puzzle and Dragons

And finally, we have Puzzle & Dragons doing its own collab with Code Geass from now until November 18th! As you might expect, the Code Geass Egg Machine will put the collab characters up for grabs - you can use 7 Magic Stones to make that pull.

As always, crossover-specific dungeons will be available to take on, and since there are 11 of them, you probably won't run out of content any time soon, I suspect. Of course, no crossover would be complete without check-in rewards, and with the collab login bonus event, there's a lovely CODE GEASS Egg Machine waiting for you. The shop is now filled with Code Geass bundles starting from $0.99 a pop too, if you're looking to invest!