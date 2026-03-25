The Seven Deadly Sins Origin codes (March 2026) - Draw tickets, Gold, and more

You just know you're into a game if you end up looking for redeem codes for it. Don't worry, I have quite a few Seven Deadly Sins Origin codes for you to redeem right away, so you don't have to keep searching.

Once you redeem them, you will get a lot of Draw Tickets, Gold, and even resources to help you level up the characters. That's definitely something that should make you look forward to starting your adventure!

Active Seven Deadly Sins Origin codes

WELCOMEORIGIN - 5 Hero Regular Draw Tickets, 10 Supreme Mastery EXP, 10 Supreme Enhancement Stones, 10 Supreme Refinement Stones, 50k Gold

- 5 Hero Regular Draw Tickets, 10 Supreme Mastery EXP, 10 Supreme Enhancement Stones, 10 Supreme Refinement Stones, 50k Gold ORIGINX - 1 Hero Regular Draw Ticket, 50k Gold

- 1 Hero Regular Draw Ticket, 50k Gold ORIGINDISCORD - 1 Hero Regular Draw Ticket, 3 Small Cube Key Bundles

- 1 Hero Regular Draw Ticket, 3 Small Cube Key Bundles ORIGINSTEAM - 1 Hero Regular Draw Ticket, 10 Premium Mastery EXP

Expired

There are no expired codes at the moment

How to redeem codes in Seven Deadly Sins Origin

How to redeem the codes in-game

Step 1 : Select the Menu (top right corner).

: Select the (top right corner). Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Head over to the Account tab.

: Head over to the tab. Step 4 : Under Game Info, scroll all the way down until you see Redeem Coupon .

: Under Game Info, scroll all the way down until you see . Step 5 : Press the Use button to access the code redemption interface.

: Press the button to access the code redemption interface. Step 6: In the textbox that appears there, type in your code and then press "Use".

How to redeem the codes on the official website (PlayStation)

Step 1 : Go to the official code redemption Seven Deadly Sins Origin webpage .

: Go to the . Step 2 : Type in your Member Code .

: Type in your . Step 3 : Make sure the correct character is selected.

: Make sure the correct is selected. Step 4: Enter the redeem code, then press "Use".

There are a couple of ways to redeem the codes. Depending on which platform you play on, follow the way that works best for you!

How to find your Member Code?

How to get more codes and rewards?

Seven Deadly Sins Origin Twitch Drops

You can find this once you log into the game and open the Menu (top right corner). Then, you have to go to the Settings (left side of the screen). Then, once you open the Account tab, you will see your Member Code right next to "Account Info (PID)". The code has 32 characters, so you can simply copy it using the "Copy" button.New codes for Seven Deadly Sins Origin are released regularly on the official social media accounts. To stay updated on the latest news and have access to fresh codes, just save this page and check it regularly - we add all the new codes we find!If you want even more rewards, then it's important to know that Seven Deadly Sins Origin has Twitch Drops. All you have to do is watch creators playing 7DSO, and you will be rewarded.

You can find out more about Twitch Drops right here!

About Seven Deadly Sins Origin

Seven Deadly Sins Origin is an open-world RPG where you get to play with some of your favourite 7DS characters from the series. You can explore the world just like you would in some other popular titles (like Genshin Impact and Arknights Endfield ) and develop them as you go.

You have a beautiful narrative you can follow if you want to expand your 7DS knowledge further, and definitely enjoy a good battle with some of the bosses featured in the manga.

It's a fantastic play if you are into the genre, and these codes make it so much more enjoyable!

And before you go, we also have Heavenhells codes and Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals codes if you happen to be playing either of those.