Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list
Updated on February 18th, 2026 - Version: 3.1.0 - Added: Tempest Riko Tanemura, Runa Dogenzaka, Mio Natsukawa
If you're a new player, everything can seem a little overwhelming at first. However, you shouldn't let that scare you. The Phantom X has insanely animated and stunning graphics with a super stylish UI that makes Persona 5 fans feel right at home.
But we're here to discuss the best characters in the game, so let's dissect our Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list before we go any further.
Best characters in Persona 5: The Phantom XAs you probably know by now, The Phantom X added Joker (Ren Amamiya at launch. This is one of the most iconic characters in the series, and to be fair, he's not just a good-looking character; he's also one of the strongest right now.
Alongside Joker, we have Rin, Panther, Cattle, and several others, who are shining above all the rest. When you get started, it's best to start levelling up some of the strongest characters you have as soon as you're done pulling from the gacha.
About this Persona 5: The Phantom X tier listIn this Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list, all the characters have been ranked according to their actual name, not their codename or their Persona. That should make it a little bit easier for newer players to get accustomed to each of them!
Also, the list ranks every character from the S+ tier (which is the highest), all the way down to the C tier. I recommend trying to get the characters in the top tiers (S+, S, A) whenever possible and using them in your formation.
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ tier
- Tempest Riko Tanemura
- Runa Dogenzaka
- Frostgale Kotone
- Soy (Shun Kano)
- Makoto Niijima (Queen)
- Ren Amamiya
- Seiji Shiratori
- Justine & Caroline
- Lufel
- Yaoling Li
- Miyu Sahara
Ren Amamiya (Joker) is one of the strongest damage dealers in Persona 5: The Phantom X, but he depends quite a bit on his Will of Rebellion stacks. If everything aligns, he can gain an extra turn, but it's not that easy to play him in all situations.
Seiji Shiratori (Fleuret) is a great single-target DPS, but needs quite a few buffs. Since he is a 4* character, his damage won't be as high as Joker's (for example), but is still reliable enough and powerful enough to place him in this tier.
Lufel (Cattle) is a strong healer you will get from the tutorial. He can buff fire damage, increase the team's ATK, and also deal pretty good damage. Cattle is great for a starter team, but also later on when paired with Panther (Ann Takamaki).
2
S tier
- Ann Takamaki
- Morgana
- Riko Tanemura
- Tropical Motoha
- Leo Kamiyama
- Kayo Tomiyama
Ann Takamaki (Panther) can deal AoE Fire damage, which is great against multiple enemies. She can buff her own ATK, and is a 5* who can fit into many teams, is easy to play, and reliable.
Morgana (Mona) is a great Medic to have on your team, especially if you already have Fleuret. Mona can inflict Windswept with its first skill (Missile Whirlwind), making these two a great duo. Mona can also heal allies, which is good if you need a decent support.
Leo Kamiyama (Leon) is a great buffer who, just like Mona, works great alongside Fleuret. Leon can increase allies' ATK and Crit DMG, but also convert their HP into a shield. This makes him great, especially if you can manage that HP.
3
A tier
- Mio Natsukawa
- Haru Okumura (Noir)
- Chizuko Nagao (Vino)
- Masaki Ashiya (Cherish)
- Ryuji Sakamoto
- Masaki Ashiya
- Shun Kano
- Haruna Nishimori
Ryuji Sakamoto (Skull) is a decent single-target assassin who is known for being top-tier in boss battles. To make the most out of his kit, you want to keep his HP on the lower side, without dying. That can be a little bit difficult to do, which is why he's right in the middle of our Phantom X tier list.
Shun Kano (Soy) is a tank, debuffer, single-target character who can be god-tier when going up against bosses. Soy is able to decrease an enemy's DEF, which makes him amazing vs bosses, but not that good in the story mode.
Haruna Nishimori (Riddle) is a Strategist who can buff allies' ATK and DMG Bonus, but it is quite random. She needs to attack first so that allies can after afterwards, thus maximising the stacks she gets.
4
B tier
- Yui
- Kotone Montagne
- Motoha Arai
- Yukimi Fujikawa
- Tomoko Noge
Kotone Montagne (Mont) is an average single-target DPS - she is an assassin, but needs quite a few things to really shine through.
Motoha Arai (Closer) is an AoE damage dealer, but sadly, falls a bit short in terms of damage. Closer can electrocute enemies, but will need another teammate to actually deal damage since hers is low.
Tomoko Noge (Moko) is able to inflict Sleep on enemies, but needs a certain team comp to really shine through (something like Joker, Leon, Moko, and one more, preferably Okyann).
5
C tier
- Toshiya Sumi
- Kiyoshi Kurotani
Right now, these are the lowest-ranking characters on our Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list. I recommend not bothering with them, since it won't make much of a difference. You already get enough good characters from the tutorial and the free pulls, so there is likely no need to use them.
