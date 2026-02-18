Updated on February 18th, 2026 - Version: 3.1.0 - Added: Tempest Riko Tanemura, Runa Dogenzaka, Mio Natsukawa

If you're a new player, everything can seem a little overwhelming at first. However, you shouldn't let that scare you. The Phantom X has insanely animated and stunning graphics with a super stylish UI that makes Persona 5 fans feel right at home.

But we're here to discuss the best characters in the game, so let's dissect our Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list before we go any further.

Best characters in Persona 5: The Phantom X

As you probably know by now, The Phantom X added Joker (Ren Amamiya at launch. This is one of the most iconic characters in the series, and to be fair, he's not just a good-looking character; he's also one of the strongest right now.

Alongside Joker, we have Rin, Panther, Cattle, and several others, who are shining above all the rest. When you get started, it's best to start levelling up some of the strongest characters you have as soon as you're done pulling from the gacha.

About this Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list

In this Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list, all the characters have been ranked according to their actual name, not their codename or their Persona. That should make it a little bit easier for newer players to get accustomed to each of them!

Also, the list ranks every character from the S+ tier (which is the highest), all the way down to the C tier. I recommend trying to get the characters in the top tiers (S+, S, A) whenever possible and using them in your formation.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.