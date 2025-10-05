Seven Knights Re:BIRTH tier list
| Seven Knights Re:BIRTH
If you're confused about which heroes to invest in, our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list ranks all the Rares and Legendaries to help you craft a solid team.
Updated on October 5th, 2025 - Version: 1.07.04 - Added: Amelia, Kagura
Ah, RNG gachas - can't live with them, can't live without them. It's always a challenge leaving the fate of your team to Lady Luck, but if and when you do strike gold, how do you actually decide which heroes are a steal and which aren't worth investing in?
That's what our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list is all about, because we've ranked all the Rares and Legendaries into tiers based on how well they perform in PvP and PvE.
A few things to know before we dive in...Unlike many other gachas out there, rerolling isn't an absolute must in Seven Knights Re:Birth. The heroes you get for free - plus the ones you get from summoning a few times - will surprisingly be good enough.
As you will see on the following pages, Legendaries and Rares are the only two rarities you need to care about. The Legendaries are the best ones, while the Rares are the decent ones. You will start with a few guaranteed Rares that are exceptional, so if you don't plan on spending an eternity trying to get one specific hero, you can progress in PvE just fine with them.
Which are the best heroes in the game?Depending on the content you want to clear, some of the heroes are arguably better than others. Obviously, you'll want to level up the best ones that rank higher here, but keep in mind that the meta could change. So, I recommend you keep some resources in your back pocket in case a new top hero comes that needs some attention.
And speaking of keeping resources within reach, make sure you redeem the latest Seven Knights Re:Birth codes too - they'll give you free heroes and plenty of goodies to keep your team in tip-top shape!
Legendary tier list | Rare tier list
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Legendary heroes tier list
|Hero
|Name
|PvE
|PvP
|Kagura
|A
|S+
|Amelia
|C
|A
|Klahan
|S+
|S+
|Miho
|A
|A
|Rudy
|S+
|S+
|Fai
|S+
|S+
|Rosie
|S+
|S+
|Juri
|S+
|S+
|Eileene
|S+
|S
|Rachel
|A
|B
|Dellons
|S+
|S
|Spike
|A
|A
|Jave
|S
|S
|Kris
|S+
|S
|Vanessa
|S+
|S+
|Mercure
|S+
|S+
|Colt
|A
|S+
|Platin
|A
|S+
|Ace
|S+
|S
|Rin
|S
|S+
|Teo
|S+
|S+
|Yeonhee
|S+
|S+
|Karma
|A
|S+
|Orly
|C
|S
|Silvesta
|S
|S
|Biscuit
|A
|C
|Taka
|A
|C
|Velika
|S
|C
|Rook
|A
|A
|Chancellor
|C
|S+
|Alice
|S
|S+
|Aragon
|C
|A
|Ruri
|A
|A
|Nia
|A
|S
|Espada
|C
|C
|Shane
|A
|C
|Sieg
|C
|C
|Ballista
|C
|A
|Lina
|S+
|S+
|Daisy
|C
|C
|Yu Shin
|S+
|S+
|Bidam
|C
|C
|Pascal
|A
|B
|Knox
|S+
|S+
I will start off by mentioning Knox, the absolute best tank overall for PvE and PvP. After I acquired him, he's been a must-place for every content I cleared. He is exceptional thanks to his taunt and immunity to damage, which, as you can tell, comes in handy.
Rachel and Ace are two of the most commonly built heroes for the early game. They do quite well from the perspective of a buff/debuff support, since they can lower the enemy DEF or boost the team's DEF.
If you want to deal AoE damage, mainly in PvE, you want to try and get Teo. Teo is one of the best heroes in Seven Knights Re:Birth. At max rank, he gains 100% Crit Rate, and not only that. It's one of the heroes you should try to pull whenever they have their rate increased in the gacha.
Rare heroes tier list
|Hero
|Name
|PvE
|PvP
|Evan
|S+
|A
|Karin
|A
|A
|Yuri
|C
|C
|Li
|S
|A
|Yui
|S+
|A
|Ariel
|A
|C
|Jupy
|C
|C
|Snipper
|C
|C
|Hellenia
|C
|A
|Heavenia
|C
|C
|Karon
|S
|C
|Victoria
|A
|C
|Lucy
|A
|A
|Sylvia
|C
|A
|Joker
|C
|C
|May
|C
|C
|Noho
|S
|C
|Chloe
|A
|A
|Jane
|C
|C
|Black Rose
|C
|C
|Sera
|A
|C
|Catty
|C
|C
|Jin
|B
|B
|Rei
|B
|C
|Soi
|C
|C
|Feng Yan
|S
|B
|Asura
|C
|C
|Hokin
|C
|C
|Rahkun
|C
|C
|Leo
|B
|B
|Bane
|C
|B
|Cleo
|B
|B
|Lania
|B
|B
|Sarah
|C
|C
Evan, Yui, and Lucy are some of the best rares you could use as support. They can provide various buffs (be they defensive or offensive), including heals. If you don't have a Legendary that can do their job better, then going for one of these is what I recommend. Also, it helps that you can get them guaranteed.
Yui could be (arguably) one of the best among those 3, since her heals are massive, and she can also offer immunity to burn. She also has a revive, in case it's necessary.
As for AoE damage, if you happen to get Rei, he can be extremely reliable. He can apply poison in the form of damage over time, which is huge when it comes to enemies with a lot of health.
And that's all we have for our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list. It always pays off to have the best lineup no matter the genre, which is why you might be interested in our Acecraft tier list, or even our Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra tier list too to help you build the ultimate squad!