If you're confused about which heroes to invest in, our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list ranks all the Rares and Legendaries to help you craft a solid team.

Updated on October 5th, 2025 - Version: 1.07.04 - Added: Amelia, Kagura

Ah, RNG gachas - can't live with them, can't live without them. It's always a challenge leaving the fate of your team to Lady Luck, but if and when you do strike gold, how do you actually decide which heroes are a steal and which aren't worth investing in?

That's what our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list is all about, because we've ranked all the Rares and Legendaries into tiers based on how well they perform in PvP and PvE.

A few things to know before we dive in...

Unlike many other gachas out there, rerolling isn't an absolute must in Seven Knights Re:Birth. The heroes you get for free - plus the ones you get from summoning a few times - will surprisingly be good enough.

As you will see on the following pages, Legendaries and Rares are the only two rarities you need to care about. The Legendaries are the best ones, while the Rares are the decent ones. You will start with a few guaranteed Rares that are exceptional, so if you don't plan on spending an eternity trying to get one specific hero, you can progress in PvE just fine with them.

Which are the best heroes in the game?

Depending on the content you want to clear, some of the heroes are arguably better than others. Obviously, you'll want to level up the best ones that rank higher here, but keep in mind that the meta could change. So, I recommend you keep some resources in your back pocket in case a new top hero comes that needs some attention.

And speaking of keeping resources within reach, make sure you redeem the latest Seven Knights Re:Birth codes too - they'll give you free heroes and plenty of goodies to keep your team in tip-top shape!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.