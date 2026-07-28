Sword of Convallaria, Seven Knights: ReBirth, King of Fighters AFK - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Sword of Convallaria

I've always been attracted to old-school pixel-art JRPGs, and Sword of Convallaria is the perfect example of that. XD Games' tactical RPG is now celebrating its 2nd anniversary, which is incredible given it feels like it was just yesterday when we covered its launch.

With the latest update, you can look forward to The Luccian Tundra as the next chapter in the narrative, as well as the A Nostalgic Bond memoir where Voyagers can reap rewards by taking a walk down memory lane from July 31st to August 27th. And what's an anniversary without cake? You can enjoy the Anniversary Cake furniture item in your in-game mail on August 1st just because, as well as login and return bonuses all month.

And finally, new characters join the lineup too: Ulya, Rogneda, Anna, and Alexei - Snowstride. Best get your squad in tip-top shape before then!

Seven Knights Re:Birth

And speaking of buffing up your squad, a new hero joins the lineup in Seven Knights Re:Birth too. In particular, Netmarble's collectible RPG welcomes [Empyrean Sword] Sunran to the fray, and interestingly enough, this member of Guardian of the Boundary is an exclusive character for the game!

Apart from the Legendary attack-type hero, there's a new narrative to sink your teeth into as well, with a fresh storyline themed around Korean culture. Up to 100 Seven Knights of Old Summon Vouchers will be up for grabs in the Seven Knights of Old Special Summon as well, so really, there's no reason not to dive in, is there?

King of Fighters AFK

I've already covered plenty of KOF AFK in our regular gacha roundups, but that doesn't mean we're stopping anytime soon. Netmarble certainly doesn't think so, as new Legendary fighter Angel is ramping up the lineup with the latest update.

She was engineered by the secret society NESTS, and if you've been looking to boost your melee prowess, her Unchain combo might just be what you've been waiting for. She also comes with a [Deathblow] Synergy Pick-Up event until August 5th, while the Surf Holiday event will run from July 30th to August 12th along with the Legendary pets Blanco and Hulark!

Duet Night Abyss

Seems we're really all about character additions in We've Gacha Covered, as Duet Night Abyss is also looking to switch up your roster with its "Paradise Prelude" update. This time around, Hydro character Ada is joining in, and as the Dreamweaver of Paradise, she wields two combat styles with Summon and Copy abilities.

And because summer is still in full swing, there's Fushu's Tidal Repose swimsuit up for grabs! Plus, Hilda and Camilla's Nightfall Enchantress outfits will debut on August 18th alongside the Crimson Mirage event. All these come with login bonuses like 10 Prismatic Hourglasses until September 7th, which means there's definitely plenty of time to get involved.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Alternate dimensions seem to be in vogue lately too, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is getting in on the action. Netmarble's Cross: IF update for the RPG adds SSR heroes [A Twisted World] Another Meliodas and [A Twisted World] Another Ban, which, as you might expect, offer fun twists to familiar faces, and will be available via the Cross: IF Special Selection Draw.

And with up to 70 Diamonds up for grabs simply by logging in for 14 days (plus limited-time events), you might just snag Artifact Cards and Hawk's Secret Boxes to boot!