Duet Night Abyss tier list (May 2026)
| Duet Night Abyss
Our Duet Night Abyss tier list ranks overall performance for each character. This isn’t about who looks the coolest - it’s about how powerful they are!
Updated on May 6th, 2026 - Version: 1.3.0 - Latest Additions: Su Yi, Camilla
Duet Night Abyss has this really interesting energy where gothic fantasy meets hack-and-slash combat, with beautiful anime visuals. It's an RPG that feels like Genshin, but it's not. But if you're done with the Genshin hype train, this Duet Night Abyss tier list should give you all you need to get started.
There’s a lot to take in when you first start playing: the movement is fast, there's plenty of combat, and all the characters look like they belong on an anime version of Vogue Magazine. Regardless, it's not all just about looks - it's also performance.
One thing that stands out immediately is how different each character actually feels in combat (you might want to check our Duet Night Abyss tips for a few beginner tricks!). It’s not just “this one uses a sword, this one uses a gun.” No. The animations and combos really play an important role here, which means some characters naturally end up being easier to play, while others...not so much.
Hopefully, with this tier list, you'll get all the clarification you need. And if you want a bit more help, don't forget to claim the latest Duet Night Abyss codes right here!
Duet Night Abyss tier list breakdownSo, if that all sounds good to you, I've divided the tier list into two: DPS and Supports. Oh, and before you ask, I've added MC (Main Character) too, under "MC" - that one will vary depending on how you named them, just like Traveler in Genshin.
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S tier
- Zhiliu
- Yuming
- Lady Nifle
- Fina
- Su Yi
- Fushu (Hydro)
- Psyche
- Lynn
Lady Nifle is a great DPS who can reduce enemies' Movement Speed or ATK. She can gain insane range when using her Misty Sea Requiem, which pulls enemies together and damages them.
Fina is one of the best supports out there - she can create elemental fields, which increase the damage of allies' elements. It's a great source of AoE damage and buffs, perfect for any comp.
Psyche has a massive scythe that she uses to deal damage - she can also fly, which means her play style is super fun. She is amazing at ST damage, and with her passive Amberlight, she will stack various buffs like ATK Boost, Skill DMG Boost or Resolve Boost whenever she crits.
A tier
- Camilla
- Kezhou
- Lisbell
- Rebecca
- Berenica
- Rhythm
Lisbell is a melee DPS who can charge at enemies and deal burst damage. She relies on pulling combos, since her passive grants her additional enhancement. Basically, she's a glorified DPS who needs to hit in order to scale.
Rebecca is a summoner-type DPS who relies on summoning Aurelia Auritas to deal damage. She can have multiple summons at once, which all inherit her stats.
Berenica is a beast - she is a high burst damage dealer who deals Umbro AoE damage. She needs to attack constantly to build up her Sanity, so that she can use Ymir (her Netherflames buff) to deal more damage.
B tier
- MC
- Truffle & Filbert
- Sibylle
- Tabethe
- Hellfire
- Yale and Oliver
- Outsider
- Randy
The Main Character is reliable - they are the character you start with, and are actually pretty good up until mid-game. They can buff allies with a shield and increase DMG.
The duo of Truffle & Filbert is super fun: Truffle can mount Filbert and charge into battle, while also boosting allies' damage. Basically, Truffle will use Filbert like a summon on the battlefield, instead of weapons.
Sibylle might look super OP, but sadly, she's no better than Truffle & Filbert (I know, it sucks being compared to a literal pig). She can deal random damage to enemies present in the field in front of her, which is what makes her mid-tier.
C tier
- Phantasio
- Margie
- Daphne
I am not a big fan of the characters in this tier, so I would suggest not going for them. Phantasio can be fun at the start, but in the later stages, he tends to fall off. His kit is similar (in a way) to Berenica's, but hers is a lot stronger.
Just try to focus on the characters in the top tiers, and avoid the ones in this tier unless it's a situation that calls for them. That's what I've done before, and it's worked really well for me.
I hope our Duet Night Abyss tier list clears things up for you! If you're curious about other character rankings, we've got an Idle Horizons tier list and a Sword of Justice Class Tier List too.