Duet Night Abyss tier list (May 2026)

Our Duet Night Abyss tier list ranks overall performance for each character. This isn’t about who looks the coolest - it’s about how powerful they are!

Updated on May 6th, 2026 - Version: 1.3.0 - Latest Additions: Su Yi, Camilla

Duet Night Abyss has this really interesting energy where gothic fantasy meets hack-and-slash combat, with beautiful anime visuals. It's an RPG that feels like Genshin, but it's not. But if you're done with the Genshin hype train, this Duet Night Abyss tier list should give you all you need to get started.

There’s a lot to take in when you first start playing: the movement is fast, there's plenty of combat, and all the characters look like they belong on an anime version of Vogue Magazine. Regardless, it's not all just about looks - it's also performance.

One thing that stands out immediately is how different each character actually feels in combat (you might want to check our Duet Night Abyss tips for a few beginner tricks!). It’s not just “this one uses a sword, this one uses a gun.” No. The animations and combos really play an important role here, which means some characters naturally end up being easier to play, while others...not so much.

Hopefully, with this tier list, you'll get all the clarification you need. And if you want a bit more help, don't forget to claim the latest Duet Night Abyss codes right here!

Duet Night Abyss tier list breakdown

So, if that all sounds good to you, I've divided the tier list into two: DPS and Supports. Oh, and before you ask, I've added MC (Main Character) too, under "MC" - that one will vary depending on how you named them, just like Traveler in Genshin.Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.