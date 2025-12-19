Sword of Convallaria tier list and a reroll guide

Simona

Simona is a new character, and she's something of a tank ice mage. Other than the fact that she has the fastest base speed in the game, she also has high attack and defence, She can obtain a shield that protects her and her teammates from taking damage. It's important to make her at least 3-stars and also understand her mechanics.

Gloria

Gloria is a fighter who can adapt to different combat situations. Her ability to switch between long-range support and close-range combat offers strategic depth. The character's playstyle revolves around the presence or absence of the "flag," which significantly impacts her abilities and positioning on the battlefield.

Col

Inanna

Dantalion

Cocoa

Col has a powerful ability that ignores enemy defences, making her particularly effective against tanky opponents. Her passive skill allows for a combo attack, granting her a second turn after defeating an enemy. This, combined with her initial skill, Continuous Stab, which can bypass evasion, makes her a formidable offensive character. Currently, she is the highest single-target damage character available in Sword of Convallaria.Inanna is primarily focused on healing and supporting the team. She provides powerful healing, can enhance her teammate's damage output, and improves the overall team's survivability.What makes Dantalion irreplaceable is the ability to recover HP and energy when other characters on the field are defeated. HP recovery allows Dantalion to delve deeper into enemy territory and sustain more damage, while energy recovery enables more skill casting.Cocoa is a great tank with a kit that buffs allies and makes her a good addition to any team. She can dispel debuffs, heal, and tank like no other, which is why she lands in the S tier. To top it all off, her healing scales off of her HP, so being a tank, she is bound to have a lot of health.

Safiyyah

Safiyyah is a top-tier legendary character in Iria, known for her strategic prowess and offensive capabilities. As the commander of the Hanged Men, she supports her allies with life steal and powerful attacks while also manipulating the battlefield with her tactical skills. Her aura enhances her allies' damage against marked enemies, making her a crucial asset in combat.

Auguste

Auguste is a powerful damage dealer in the Knight Alliance. His signature skill, Wrath Sword, allows him to ignore enemy blocks and unleash devastating attacks. As he accumulates layers of Rage, his attacks become stronger, culminating in a powerful Rage Burst that grants him additional actions and energy recovery.