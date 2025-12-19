Sword of Convallaria tier list and a reroll guide
Updated on December 19th, 2025 - Version: 2.1.0 - Latest Additions: Credenza, Parsifal, Yserinde, Camelot, SP Samantha, Ciri, Yennefer, Geralt, Yserinde
If you are just starting your adventure, this Sword of Convallaria tier list will help you grasp the meta-game. We have ranked the best and worst characters to help you build the best team possible. Also, we have included a reroll guide in case the gacha Gods are not in your favour.
In case you didn't notice already, this is a pixel art JRPG by XD Entertainment Pte Ltd. You might be familiar with some of their other games, such as Torchlight: Infinite, T3 Arena and Sausage Man. If you want to learn more about Sword of Convallaria, read my review to see what I thought of it.
But you are probably here to find out which characters are the best in Sword of Convallaria, aren't you? So, let's get right into it.
Sword of Convallaria Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S
|SP Samantha, Nydia, Ayishah, Agata, Estra, Safiyyah, Taair ,Gloria, Col, Dantalion, Beryl, Inanna, Simona, Rawiyah - Summer Nostalgia, Layla, Pamina, Lutfi, Rico, Cocoa, Marcille
|A
|Credenza, Magnus, NonoWill, LilyWill, Alexei, Nungal, Edda, Hasna, Homa, Caris, Kvare, Tristan, Luvata, Senshi, Parsifal, Yserinde, Camelot, Ciri, Yennefer, Geralt, Yserinde
|B
|Falin, Afra, Flavia, Faycal, Maitha, Momo, Rawiyah, Samantha, Guzman
|C
|Iggy, Leonide, Garcia, Miguel
|D
|Xavier, Nergal, Teadron
This is our complete Sword of Convallaria tier list.
S Tier
Simona
Simona is a new character, and she's something of a tank ice mage. Other than the fact that she has the fastest base speed in the game, she also has high attack and defence, She can obtain a shield that protects her and her teammates from taking damage. It's important to make her at least 3-stars and also understand her mechanics.
Gloria
Gloria is a fighter who can adapt to different combat situations. Her ability to switch between long-range support and close-range combat offers strategic depth. The character's playstyle revolves around the presence or absence of the "flag," which significantly impacts her abilities and positioning on the battlefield.
ColCol has a powerful ability that ignores enemy defences, making her particularly effective against tanky opponents. Her passive skill allows for a combo attack, granting her a second turn after defeating an enemy. This, combined with her initial skill, Continuous Stab, which can bypass evasion, makes her a formidable offensive character. Currently, she is the highest single-target damage character available in Sword of Convallaria.
InannaInanna is primarily focused on healing and supporting the team. She provides powerful healing, can enhance her teammate's damage output, and improves the overall team's survivability.
DantalionWhat makes Dantalion irreplaceable is the ability to recover HP and energy when other characters on the field are defeated. HP recovery allows Dantalion to delve deeper into enemy territory and sustain more damage, while energy recovery enables more skill casting.
CocoaCocoa is a great tank with a kit that buffs allies and makes her a good addition to any team. She can dispel debuffs, heal, and tank like no other, which is why she lands in the S tier. To top it all off, her healing scales off of her HP, so being a tank, she is bound to have a lot of health.
SafiyyahSafiyyah is a top-tier legendary character in Iria, known for her strategic prowess and offensive capabilities. As the commander of the Hanged Men, she supports her allies with life steal and powerful attacks while also manipulating the battlefield with her tactical skills. Her aura enhances her allies' damage against marked enemies, making her a crucial asset in combat.
AugusteAuguste is a powerful damage dealer in the Knight Alliance. His signature skill, Wrath Sword, allows him to ignore enemy blocks and unleash devastating attacks. As he accumulates layers of Rage, his attacks become stronger, culminating in a powerful Rage Burst that grants him additional actions and energy recovery.
A Tier
LillyWill
Her greatest strengths lie in high mobility and the powerful effects of high-ground attacks. With significant investment, this character can become a high-damage dealer. However, the skillset is relatively limited, lacking in area control and defence reduction. Consider pairing her with other characters that offer area control or defence reduction.
NonoWill
The Celestial Melody skill effectively disables enemy actions, creating advantages for the team. The passive ability nearly completely negates area damage, significantly improving survivability. On the flip side, Celestial Melody has a low cooldown, and the toolkit lacks damage output.
Acambe
Acambe is a Summoner unit. He summons shadow assassins to fight for him. He is a powerful unit that can be used in a variety of ways. However, he is not as powerful as some of the other top-tier characters.
Alexei
Alexei can do almost everything. Let me explain. Even though he's primarily a tank character, Alexei also has high damage output to go along with crowd control. On top of that, he has a skill that prevents death for two turns when receiving fatal damage. What Alexei needs, however, is a decent amount of investment toward skill cooldown; hence, his spot is right below the best characters on this Sword of Convallaria tier list.
Magnus
Magnus is a versatile warrior capable of excelling in both damage-dealing and support roles. The ability to enhance both offence and defence makes Magnus highly adaptable to various situations
B Tier
Samantha
Samantha is well-suited for beginner players. Her automatic healing mechanism effectively maintains team health, but damage output is limited as she doesn't really offer anything else other than that. When selecting teammates, consider pairing her with high-damage dealers to create a powerful combination of offence and healing.
MaithaMaitha is a good tank who can protect her allies and has decent damage output. Her ability to both tank and heal is what makes her a good choice, especially earlier on.
FaycalFaycal is a versatile DPS who excels at weakening enemies by applying various debuffs. His consistent damage output is also somewhat decent. But, it's his ability to apply multiple random debuffs to enemies that makes him an asset in certain team compositions.
C Tier
Leonide
Leonide's core gameplay revolves around dealing massive damage every two turns with their Full Force Lance Charge skill, supplemented by other attacks. Leonide's toolkit also ignores a percentage of enemies' defence. If all that sounds great and you are probably wondering why Leonide ranks so low, it's because of their long cooldown and energy consumption.
D Tier
Xavier
Xavier is a 5-star character with a focus on dealing damage to multiple enemies at once while also recovering health. His abilities are enhanced when he's surrounded by enemies. It's up to you if you want to spec the character towards maximum damage or for survivability. He's at the bottom of our Sword of Convallaria tier list for a good reason; you can leave him out completely, at least if he doesn't get a boost in future updates.
Sword of Convallaria Reroll Guide
Okay, so if you are here, that means the gacha gods were not in your favour. So, how do you perform a reroll? It's simple, all you have to do is follow these steps:
- Download Sword of Convallaria on your device (Android, iOS)
- Now this is important. Start the game and select the "Guest Login" option.
- Complete the tutorial and claim the rewards.
- Use all your resources to summon from the banners.
- If you don't like what you've got, go to "Settings", select "Account", and then "Delete Account" and repeat the process.
- If you like your characters, simply bind the account to an email and continue playing.
Keep in mind that this method is only available for the iOS and Android versions of the game. It will not work for the Steam version.
