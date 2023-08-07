7DS Grand Cross codes for free diamonds and tickets (August 2023)

The Seven Deadly Sins, or 7DS, is a popular anime and manga series, and it has been adapted into a game with the same name. It is perfect for those who love the series, and the gameplay combined with the storyline will undoubtedly keep you engrossed.

Working The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes

7DSDIA - Diamonds x 10

- Diamonds x 10 7DSNEWGIFT - SSR Ticket

- SSR Ticket 7DSGIFT4U - Diamonds x 10

Over time, the developers of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross have released multiple codes, giving away in-game currencies, among several other items. This guide lists the active codes for 7DS Grand Cross that will nab you some in-game items like diamonds and tickets.

Since the codes tend to expire quickly, you are advised to utilize them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

7DSMAGIL

7DSWELOVE

7DS100

7dstogether

VOTE7DS



4THANKYOU



THE1ULTIMATE



ANGELOFDEATH



TWISTEDFATE



BROKENHEART



10COMMANDMENTS



ITBE2020



THEHOLYWAR

7DS1Year

7DSFATEOFTHEGODS

7dstogether

7DSNEWGIFT

LIKE7DS

LOVE7DS

SHARE7DS

DSGOWNAD

20221124

Assassin

dem0n

Peccatum1866



REWARD



Royalblood



Sunshine



Thanks

DRAWER

Eikthyrnir

Festival

Fiatlux

GC3halffesta

LvMeli

Thefestival

Thxfullcounter

whatcode

3000dlmerci

How to use The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes

Netmarble has facilitated using 7DS Grand Cross codes through its dedicated website. Although the process is relatively straightforward, it may be a concern for the newer players, and here is a guide for everyone to follow:

Step 1: Head to the dedicated 7DS Grand Cross code website on any web browser.

Head to the dedicated 7DS Grand Cross code website on any web browser. Step 2: Enter your Netmarble ID and select the appropriate server.

Enter your Netmarble ID and select the appropriate server. Step 3: Paste the code in the text field and click the confirm button to redeem the code.

The rewards will be delivered to your account if the code is redeemed successfully.

Furthermore, Android users also have the choice to use the codes within the game itself directly. To do so, you may access the menu and navigate to access the Misc section. Finally, click the Coupon option to access the interface.

