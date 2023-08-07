7DS Grand Cross codes for free diamonds and tickets (August 2023)
The Seven Deadly Sins, or 7DS, is a popular anime and manga series, and it has been adapted into a game with the same name. It is perfect for those who love the series, and the gameplay combined with the storyline will undoubtedly keep you engrossed.
Over time, the developers of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross have released multiple codes, giving away in-game currencies, among several other items. This guide lists the active codes for 7DS Grand Cross that will nab you some in-game items like diamonds and tickets.
Working The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes
- 7DSDIA - Diamonds x 10
- 7DSNEWGIFT - SSR Ticket
- 7DSGIFT4U - Diamonds x 10
Since the codes tend to expire quickly, you are advised to utilize them as soon as possible.
Expired codes
- 7DSMAGIL
- 7DSWELOVE
- 7DS100
- 7dstogether
- VOTE7DS
- 4THANKYOU
- THE1ULTIMATE
- ANGELOFDEATH
- TWISTEDFATE
- BROKENHEART
- 10COMMANDMENTS
- ITBE2020
- THEHOLYWAR
- 7DS1Year
- 7DSFATEOFTHEGODS
- 7dstogether
- 7DSNEWGIFT
- LIKE7DS
- LOVE7DS
- SHARE7DS
- DSGOWNAD
- 20221124
- Assassin
- dem0n
- Peccatum1866
- REWARD
- Royalblood
- Sunshine
- Thanks
- DRAWER
- Eikthyrnir
- Festival
- Fiatlux
- GC3halffesta
- LvMeli
- Thefestival
- Thxfullcounter
- whatcode
- 3000dlmerci
How to use The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes
Netmarble has facilitated using 7DS Grand Cross codes through its dedicated website. Although the process is relatively straightforward, it may be a concern for the newer players, and here is a guide for everyone to follow:
- Step 1: Head to the dedicated 7DS Grand Cross code website on any web browser.
- Step 2: Enter your Netmarble ID and select the appropriate server.
- Step 3: Paste the code in the text field and click the confirm button to redeem the code.
The rewards will be delivered to your account if the code is redeemed successfully.
Furthermore, Android users also have the choice to use the codes within the game itself directly. To do so, you may access the menu and navigate to access the Misc section. Finally, click the Coupon option to access the interface.
