Honkai Star Rail, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Reverse: 1999 - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Goddess of Victory: Nikke

We talked a little bit about this in a previous gacha roundup , but the full details are finally here! Goddess of Victory: Nikke's epic crossover with Persona 3 Reload, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal is welcoming new SSR characters "Makoto Niijima (Queen)", SSR "Yukiko Amagi", and SR "Aigis" to the RPG.

Dubbed "Persona on Frontline", the collab will also let you score Premium Recruit Vouchers and a whole bunch of growth goods simply by logging in for 14 days. This comes on top of fresh costumes to tinker around with too, along with limited-time events running until September 10th. It's safe to say this crossover isn't one to miss, eh?

Reverse: 1999

Anniversaries are always worth celebrating, even more so when you've got epic new characters you can get for free! That means 6-Star Coppélia will be joining the festivities within Reverse: 1999 for its third anniversary, along with 67 free summons from the gacha pool and so much more.

Version 3.7 may be dubbed “On Another’s Sorrow”, but that doesn't mean it has to be all about the doom and gloom, right? Simply logging in will reward you with a selectable 6-Star Artifice and 25 Unilog too, plus a Free ‘Fire Lotus’ Cut?to?fit Garment to boot. And clearing events will let you add 5-Star characters Silverwing Eagle and Matilda to your roster, with 6-Star Rhiannon available to roll for in the “A Newly Hatched Chapter” event until September 3rd. From then on, it's Ms. Stranger taking the spotlight as a 6-Star spy until September 17th, so the festivities just keep on coming.

Azur Lane

Yostar's celebrating an anniversary too, but with 8 years of service - and that's a huge feat worth highlighting given mobile's fast-paced nature. Five new Eagle Union shipgirls will be spicing up the roster in the "Depths of the Astrarium" event until August 26th, with check-in bonuses that'll give away goodies every day. This even lets you pick one of eight shipgirls on the 7th day.

As for the new shipgirls, simply clearing event stages will let you earn PT, which, in turn, can be used to unlock the Elite shipgirl John Rodgers and Super Rare shipgirl Collett to boot. What a fabulous time to be a Commander!

Honkai Star Rail

And finally, we've got a lovely HoYoverse update for Honkai: Star Rail to wrap up the first gacha roundup for the week, with Version 4.5, "To Roll the Stars in Astropolis", officially being launched on August 26th. You get to add 5-star characters Robin - Summeretto (Remembrance: Wind) and Aventurine - Waveflair (Elation: Quantum) to your squad, along with 5-star characters Hyacine and Ashveil dropping into the Warp events for the update.

This also goes hand-in-hand with the RPG's collaboration with Zenless Zone Zero in the future, so expect some themed crossover goodies to make an appearance soon!