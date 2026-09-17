Persona 5: The Phantom X, Seven Knights Re:Birth, Blue Archive - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Persona 5: The Phantom X

It's still mind-blowing to me that the Persona series is celebrating its 30th anniversary now, and alongside those festivities comes Persona 5: The Phantom X welcoming Kotone Shiomi to the fray. As the female protagonist of Persona 3 Portable, she'll drop in on September 24th with music from the franchise as well.

Meanwhile, the Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts Comeback should keep you busy while you wait, as Gekkoukan High School's Makoto Yuki, Yukari Takeba, and Akihiko Sanada will be sharing the spotlight from Persona 3 Reload too. So if you've been feeling all the FOMO since they were first released, now's your chance for a proper redux.

Seven Knights Re:Birth

Of course, we're not letting a gacha roundup go by without a Netmarble entry, and for Seven Knights Re:Birth, it's the pre-registration sign-ups for its Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba crossover.Now, I may be part of the very, very small percentage of anime fans who haven't actually seen the show, but that doesn't mean this announcement isn't any less exciting. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has sold more than 220 million copies, after all, so I don't doubt everyone's going to be clamouring to grab those 10 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Summon Vouchers to add the collab heroes to their lineup . Tanjiro Kamado will even be available for free - and all you have to do is log in. Easy-peasy!

Blue Archive

Nexon is also spicing up its squad-based RPG with a new update to Blue Archive, offering a fresh Main Story chapter for you to sink your teeth into along with a Pick-Up Recruitment event . This means you can expect 3-star students Haruka (Dress) and Mutsuki (Dress) to join in, and they'll be available until September 29th.

As for the aforementioned narrative update, Lore Pursuit Chapter 2: In “What’s Inside the Drum Barrel” will have you trying to get to the bottom of the "Drumbarka" urban legend, and since it's an open-world exploration, you can gather clues across Kanezaki Port to uncover the truth in style.

Genesis War

Genesis War has been consistently popping up in my gacha roundups lately, and that's not at all a bad thing! LINE Games' SRPG is adding Empress Chrystina and Albatini de Medich this time around, alongside Main Story Chapters 39-40 to expand the lore.

Plus, the "Story of Two Goddesses" event will put 50 Character Summon Tickets up for grabs as you progress through Shakbari and Iskinderun's tales, while the "Full Moon Attendance Challenge", as you might expect, rewards you with goodies simply by logging in. This includes "Thoughtform of Illusion" and "Raznite" among other freebies - definitely worthy pay-offs for such a small amount of effort.

Wizardry Variants Daphne

And to wrap up this roundup, we have Wizardry Variants Daphne welcoming their own roster's newcomer - Arbiter of Life and Death, Phyllisia. The dungeon RPG's latest legendary adventurer will be featured from now until October 14th, so there's plenty of time to get involved.

As always, logging in nets you some free rewards, such as 2 Unique Remains: Arbiter of Life and Death, as well as 8 Mid Grade Iron Ores and 5 Clock Tomes of the Finesser, among other goodies. You can keep logging in until October 7th; plus, limited-time missions will run until October 1st and will put 400 Gems of Org up for grabs too!