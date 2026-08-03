Genshin Impact, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, AFK Journey - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Genshin Impact

HoYoverse's OG gacha RPG that skyrocketed the studio to fame is launching a new version on August 12th - particularly, Genshin Impact Version 7.0 will unlock the snowy new land of Snezhnaya! Of course, a new region means new characters, as always - and any reason to switch up your squad lineup is always a good thing.

Odette and Alyosha will be joining the fray as a 5-Star Cryo Sword wielder and a 4-Star Electro Polearm wielder, respectively. You can put their skills to the test in the new Archon Quest - plus, there'll be a fresh third-person shooter mode to get into too. But if you're looking to flex your puzzle-solving prowess, the new Prime Ice Constructs should do the trick!

Goddess of Victory: Nikke

The Persona series has a habit of collaborating with all kinds of genres. This time around, it's Goddess of Victory: Nikke 's turn - and it's not just one, not just two, but three games having a go!

Beginning August 13th, Persona 3 Reload, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal will join the RPG to commemorate the Persona series' 30th anniversary. Details are still a little hush-hush at the moment, but with three of them representing the franchise, I think it's safe to say it'll be a pretty massive crossover.

Kaiju No. 8 The Game

It might not be as epic as 30 years, but Kaiju No. 8 The Game also has plenty of reasons to celebrate, as it's currently celebrating its first-year anniversary! There's a new narrative to sink your teeth into, along with a special spotlight on the titular Kaiju No. 8 and its new form.

Dubbed “All Fronts, All Awaken”, the anniversary update is also adding a whopping 25,000 Dimensional Crystals that you can redeem via the anniversary events. And as for the aforementioned kaiju form, 5-star [Strike from the Kaiju Dimension] Kaiju No. 8 will be debuting - and just in time for Main Story Chapter 14 - Kaiju A Disaster: Final Showdown too.

Reverse: 1999

I feel it was only recently that Bluepoch announced Reverse: 1999's Atomic Heart collab , and now, there's something new to look forward to within the time travel-themed RPG. It's celebrating its 3rd anniversary, after all, so the arrival of Version 3.7, “On Another’s Sorrow”, on August 13th is definitely welcome!

The highlight, of course, will be the limited 6-star bird trainer Rhiannon. Plus, the 6-star character Coppélia can be redeemed for free. Ms Stranger will also be joining in as a 6-star addition in the second phase of the update, along with the new resource management survival mode called "Truth a Posteriori", among other dungeon raids!

AFK Journey

And we wrap up this roundup with another collab, this time with Digimon inside the world of AFK Journey. Launching on August 18th, the special crossover sees Taichi Yagami and Agumon as well as Yamato Ishida and Gabumon stepping into Esperia, which is a fitting announcement from Farlight Games as the world celebrates the 27th annual Digimon Day.

We don't really know too much just yet beyond the teaser trailer, but suffice it to say there'll be plenty of gameplay content and special rewards (and limited-time goodies, I'm sure) to look forward to until then.