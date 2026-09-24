Wuthering Waves, Honkai Star Rail, Solo Leveling: Arise - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is definitely on a roll! This time around, it's for Version 3.7 with a whole new narrative, plus Resonators Hsin and Suoming joining the fray too. Suffice it to say there's a lot to look forward to for September 30th, but since this is a gacha roundup, you're likely the most interested in the new additions to your roster , yes?

Thankfully, the new Featured Resonator Convenes will feature both Resonators alongside Blooming Jadehaven and Unspoken Rue. Of course, there's the Gifts of Waking Moon login event too, where checking in everyday, as always, nets you freebies for seven days - and extra resources are always welcome!

Honkai Star Rail

Anything related to Zenless Zone Zero is always exciting to me, and thankfully, HoYoverse is keeping up the festivities within Honkai Star Rail too with its latest ZZZ collab! Version 4.6, "Dance With the Beast Before Moonrise", is launching on the 28th, alongside the debut of 5-star Ice character Pearl as a playable option to add to your lineup

Apart from the CEO of Planarcadia switching up your roster, Ellen and Astra Yao from the aforementioned ZZZ collab are joining in too - and for more crossovers to look forward to over the horizon, there's a whole lineup of Razer merch to add to your wishlist soon. It's definitely a shiny new way to flaunt your fandom, isn't it?

Solo Leveling: Arise

Netmarble's also got something to gacha about as always, and it's a lovely new SSR addition to Solo Leveling: Arise! In particular, Diana Lopez is a Wind-type Buster with a formidable gatling gun you can use to obliterate your foes with ease - and you can put her skills to the test with the new Beast's Hunting Ground.

If challenging Adan, the Monarch of Fangs, isn't enough, you can take on the Expert Mode for the Main Story across Chapters 26-29, and if you manage to boost your Core Level, you can challenge new stages in the Unstable Dungeons and Battlefield of Chaos to boot. Finally, you can switch up your hairstyle in the new Hunter Hair Customization to eliminate your enemies with style!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

And finally, 7DS has plenty to celebrate as the RPG surpasses a whopping 85 million downloads across the globe! In particular, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross will be welcoming UR hero [Almighty] Supreme God Odin alongside the narrative for Ragnarok Chapter 10, and to put all these shiny new things to the test, you can take on the Demonic Beast Battle for a proper challenge.

You can hope to gain the favour of the RNG gods from the summons pool with the 900 mileage for Odin, or grab as many free resources as you can with the 85M DL Godlike Festival and check-in event. The login bonuses will run until October 29th, so there's plenty of time to get involved.