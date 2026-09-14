Mongil Star Dive, Wuthering Waves, Genshin Impact - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Mongil: Star Dive

It's always a good day any time a new character is launched - and a 5-star one at that! Netmarble is welcoming 5-star character Vivian to Mongil: Star Dive, and what's interesting about her is that she was actually the winner in a recent popularity poll conducted within the community.

The fan-favourite hails from the OG game too, and serves as the bunny girl who headlines the travelling dance company called the Fluffy Tail Troupe. She's pretty fiery in more ways than one, especially since she's a Fire-attribute Support who can fan the flames, so to speak, and boost your Fire-based team in battle. She enhances Fire damage and Fire-based debuffs, so if you're adding her to your lineup, you'd best be sure you're ready to take the heat.

Wuthering Waves

We already talked about Version 3.6 in a previous gacha roundup, but this time around, it's all about Phase II. In particular, Wuthering Waves is running its "Lamplight in Mirage, Sword’s Resolve in Heart" update with new 5-Star Resonator Jingran , and you'll see him in action below.

Plus, you can put your combat prowess to the test with the If Dreams Still Reverberate event until September 29th, where you can pick Support Echoes in battle to score Astrite, Premium Tuner, and Premium Resonance Potion among other goodies. It can be cleared in co-op too, so I say it's time to drag your bestie along for the ride.

Genshin Impact

HoYoverse just keeps on going with all of its biggest hits, and we're not at all complaining! In particular, Genshin Impact Version 7.1 will be dropping this September 23rd, and with a new version comes new 5-star playable characters too.

That means we'll soon welcome Vesna and Vodyanitsa to the fray, the former as an Anemo Sword wielder and the latter as a Hydro Catalyst wielder. This comes with a fresh Archon Quest where you can put your new lineup to the test, and during your downtime, there are the lovely Moonchase Festival mini-games to dive into - you might even snag a shiny 4-star Sword in the process.

Another Eden

I've talked about my love for Another Eden before, so I'm ecstatic to see it's still getting constant updates to this day. Version 3.17.0 brings a new Another Style for Jillfunny alongside the next instalment of the Main Story Part 3; plus, Ashtear's 5-star class "Eureka" will have Stellar Awakening with Ewella's 5-star class "Lazuli Medea" too.

To help you score all these (and more freebies), simply logging in will reward you with a maximum of 700 Chronos Stones, and "Today's Special Item" will also receive a lovely boost from 20 to 50 Chronos Stones until September 27th!