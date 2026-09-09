Etheria Restart, Seven Knights Re:Birth, Duet Night Abyss - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Etheria Restart

XD Games is kicking off this version of our gacha roundup with SS6 Pyrite Nyx within Etheria Restart, and a new season means new characters joining the fray! Four new Animuses will be dropped as the season goes on, but Jolt is starting it all as an electrifying new damage-dealer you can add to your lineup

A limited-time event lets you clear quests to obtain Sleight Scrip tickets, which, in turn, can be used to claim goodies such as the Pyrite Tally key item. The new Desynced Recursion game mode is another highlight of the season, where you can dive into PvE combat with charming pixel-art to progress through a leaderboard. As for PvP, there's the Auto Arena where you can duke it out in a more idle manner, because duels are a tiresome affair sometimes, aren't they?

Duet Night Abyss

From electric attacks with Jolt, we move on to fiery skills with Falsi, the latest Pyro character joining the fight within Duet Night Abyss. She's part of the "Paradise's 22nd White Bunny" update where you can explore a new Arcano Town area - and interestingly enough, it's home to a new "Mother Bunny" boss who, I'm guessing, isn't as accommodating as its name sounds.

Of course, new skins and costumes abound too, including the "Stalking Silence" look for Falsi as well as her hellhound mount. And by simply logging in, you get to score 51 free pulls just because!



Seven Knights Re:Birth

Netmarble isn't going to let September kick off without a major presence within Seven Knights Re:Birth, as the collectible RPG is adding [Final Priestess] Hayeon to the roster. You might just snag this support hero from the summons pool with the Hayeon Rate Up Summon until October 1st, so there's plenty of time to get involved.

Alongside this are welcome quality-of-life updates such as a reduced Stage count for the Adventure, Power Up Dungeon, and Raid content. Plus, entry materials are now waived until the first clear, so you can progress more efficiently with less of a grind.

Azur Lane

We wrap up this version of our gacha roundup with Yostar Games' latest update for Azur Lane, where the new "Tales of the Paranormal" event, I suspect, will be teasing a bunch of spooky surprises to send off the Ghost Month and prep ahead of Halloween, perhaps?

Of course, what's definite is that we'll be seeing two new Ultra Rare Shipgirls, Azuchi and Tiger, joining the fray, and the event will run until September 30th across the side-scrolling shoot 'em up. Special login bonuses abound too, along with fab new outfits in the event shop!