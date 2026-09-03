Raven2, Captain Tsubasa Dream Team, Genesis War - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Genesis War

The strategic RPG Genesis War is kicking off this version of our gacha roundup with yet another addition to the Pandragon Kingdom - in particular, King Lacid Pandragon is joining the fray alongside Phantom Sharn Hoiste. You'll get to rank your combat prowess across the newly added Chapters 31~32 of the main narrative's Hard difficulty, so if you've been itching to put your lineup to the test, now's your chance.

Of course, any update always includes special bonuses, and this time around, tons of goodies from the Autumn Pass will be up for grabs until September 15th, whether it's the Ancient Hero's Ring or a bunch of Legendary Character Selection Tickets. What a way to kickstart the month, eh?

Captain Tsubasa Dream Team

Now, I may not have a single athletic bone in my body, but I can still appreciate the appeal of football (from afar, virtually, from the safety of my mobile phone). I doubt that's the only reason why Captain Tsubasa Dream Team is as wildly popular as it is, though - and this time, the football sim is crossing over with ZOIDS!

Honestly, that sentence is simply mind-blowing to me, especially since I remember how totally in awe I was of the mech-slash-bot-themed franchise from Takara Tomy as a kid. The limited-time collab will add themed visual overhauls and Special Skill animations for the players, and with the "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team × ZOIDS Dream Transfer", you might just snag exclusive collab versions of Tsubasa Ozora and Taro Misaki.

Raven2

Another gacha roundup, another Netmarble entry! Raven2's dark fantasy MMORPG is welcoming its new server called ZERO, and if you've been looking for a fresh start, you can pre-register now before it launches on September 15th.

As always, signing up will reward you with special goodies to help you hit the ground running, including the Heroic Holy Garment (1) Summon Scroll and Heroic Familiar (1) Summon Scroll within the [ZERO] Special Starter Package. You'll also get your hands on an Elite Spec. C Member's Accessory Selection Chest along with +2 Dazzling Relic Chest (4 Types) among other freebies, so character progression can be a breeze.

Reverse: 1999

The second phase of Reverse: 1999’s third anniversary festivities is now underway, and the highlight is 6-star character Ms Stranger debuting in the time-travel-themed RPG. Version 3.7, “On Another’s Sorrow”, is also featuring her in the limited Beneath the Guise of Her Cocoon banner, so you've got until September 24th to gain the RNG gods' favour.

Of course, the anniversary celebrations mean plenty of free summons and login rewards too, where you can snag 10x Unilogs until September 24th as well as Decatone - [From the Lake's Heart] until September 14th, among a boatload of other surprises!