Reverse: 1999 tier list for currently available characters

Bluepoch’s latest RPG, the mind-bending, time-twisting Reverse: 1999, offers a whole host of characters for you to unlock and recruit into your party, starting off with APPLe and Sonetto, who you’ll go through the early chapters with. But, with any stacked roster, there are also characters that are likely to be lacklustre, especially in a team and strategy-focused game like Reverse: 1999.

Fortunately, Reverse: 1999 does have a very elegant - you might almost say minimalist - approach to the strategy with a rock-paper-scissors focus on damage and buffs. This helps focus where we place characters, even if some placements are still debated.

So, we’ve compiled the Reverse: 1999 tier list in one place so that you can get an idea of where the characters currently stand in terms of performance. This is based on what players have been saying now, but bear in mind that this early in release, it’s likely that things are going to change as people get to grips more with the characters on offer.