Dino Cataclysm Survival beginner's guide - 7 tips for your journey into the past

Jurassic Park is fright-ening, in the dark

Dino Cataclysm: Survival is one of the more popular 4X strategy experiences out lately

But how do you get started? Well, read on to find out, or just get a refresher

Find out what I discovered when I had a dig into Dino Cataclysm on mobile!

You know, if I had a nickel for every time the future was in danger and the only solution was to travel back to the time of the dinosaurs to acquire samples of them, I'd probably have a few nickels. Not least something like 2000AD's Flesh, or today's topic, Dino Cataclysm: Survival!

This 4X strategy sees you time-travel from your stricken future to the distant past and attempt to recover samples of dinosaurs in order to save the future...somehow, they're a little vague on that. However, you'll be working alongside these dinosaurs rather than eating them like in Flesh, or even capturing them like in Jurassic World Alive.

Dino Cataclysm Survival beginner's guide

And if you're planning on jumping in and giving it a go, then we've got you covered. This Dino Cataclysm Survival beginners' guide will give you the lowdown on what you need to know, as well as some essential tips and tricks on how to progress through the early game and to where it really opens up.

So, let's get into it!