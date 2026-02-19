Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor sees the hit Shonen series make its way into the Survivors-like genre

Punches and kicks

Jump back into the world of Hunter x Hunter with the new Nen x Survivor

Kick butt through hordes of enemies as iconic characters from the series

Utilise iconic skills in special animated abilities

As we head towards the weekend and my day wraps up, it seems only natural to cover something calm and interesting. Not so with Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor, which is a name and a half, as the hit Shonen battle manga takes on the Survivors-like genre for itself.

Hunter x Hunter (no, you don't pronounce the 'x') will be a name instantly recognisable to manga and anime fans. Since it started publishing all the way back in 1998, Yoshihiro Tagashi's battle manga has captivated audiences from generation to generation, no doubt helped by frequent hiatuses that mean there's always an opportunity to catch up.

As you might expect, Nen x Survivor sees the many characters of the series jumping into battle as they smash their way through hordes of enemies, whether alone or as a team. You'll also be able to make use of their signature moves in flashy animated abilities.

Try to survive

Nen x Survivor also comes with its so-called auto-mode, which is a mechanic I'm not too sure I appreciate in a Survivors-like, considering that spacing and movement are the main appeal. However, given that Nen x Survivor obviously wants you to check in long-term, I suppose it makes sense.

I reckon that Nen x Survivor will be well-suited for fans of the series, especially those who're looking for any crumb whatsoever of content. However, for Survivors-like enthusiasts like myself, it can seem a little intimidating, especially since it doesn't go to great lengths to explain what exactly Nen is at the very least.

