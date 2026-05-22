The Wrapp - Reforged wars, more tower defence, and crawling tactics

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Happy Friday, and welcome back to The Wrapp, our weekly feature where we chat about our gaming plans for the next few days. In our latest instalment, Will's search for new tower defences to enjoy continues while Catherine is enjoying some MMOPRG royalty. Elsewhere, Iwan's gaming experiences are getting a little spooky, and I'm diving into some strategic goodness.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Despite not really knowing anything about the franchise, I’ve decided to give Guild Wars Reforged a go, because it has now entered soft-launch in my region, and it’d be a shame if I didn’t even give it a try. The only MMORPG I was totally obsessed with back then was Ragnarok Online, and given how the vibes here are the complete opposite, it’ll be an… interesting change of scenery.

I just hope the Duolingo owl won’t smite me in its infinite wrath for turning my attention away from my newbie Japanese lessons for just a teeny tiny bit this weekend. It sees all and knows all, and I must endeavour to appease it to the best of my ability.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

The urge to play more tower defence is still strong, which is why I moved on to Tower War. After a foray into that world, I picked up Evo Defense to defend one tower using a number of medieval fantasy units to merge and grow. The king's also there, but he doesn't do much (just like IRL, ba-dum-tish). But now it's time for something new. Really new. Like, it just became available for download.

That's why I'll be taking a chance on Clash of Critters. I like Pokémon, I like tower defence, I like cute creature art, so I think I’ll like this… but we'll see.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Earlier this week, I was having a go at Stick War Legacy, a fun little revival of a Flash Game classic. It reminded me of Age of War in a very good way, and I reckon that some of my tips in the guide I wrote will be especially helpful for you young ‘uns out there that don’t have the same experience with the genre, which I do.

And funnily enough, I’ll be onto another guide this coming week covering Haunted Dorm. What does it have to offer? Well, I guess I’m going to find out, but apparently this is pretty spooky! So it’s fortunate that the weather is set to be hot.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

When I first set eyes on Crawl Tactics, I was already sold. Although I'm not the best at them, I love old-school turn-based strategy. My reactions have never been outstanding – unless I'm parrying some eldritch nightmare in Bloodborne, then they're fine – so I've always preferred a methodical approach. Then I saw that you can set off chain reactions in almost Looney Tunes-esque fashion, where rolling boulders will bonk several enemies on the head before setting off some audacious trap. Count. Me. In. I'm double sold.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Over here in the UK, it’s a long weekend, with a bank holiday on Monday. Despite that, I’m definitely not chilling out this weekend, between a food fest, games expo and local fete - I simply don’t know how much time I’ll get to spend staring at my little screen.

That said, all of this talk of Warhammer means that I’ll probably be spinning up Tacticus, and possibly whizzing up the PC to try out the Warhammer Survivors demo that’s just launched.