5 new mobile games to try this week - April 9th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Unravel a conspiracy by kicking your way through platforms
- Save the world with a lot of campfire and cooking in between
- Travel the globe while looking for hidden items at the same time
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Dragon Ruins
Looting dungeons will always be in any adventurer's DNA, and Dragon Ruins seems to know all about that. This old-school dungeon-crawling experience really does have both dragons and ruins in the fray, and with very distinct visuals too to make each new mission as memorable as the last.
There are 12 classes to choose from as you form your party of four, with convenient auto-fight features that are ideal for mobile. It's all very retro from the character portraits to the actual maps themselves, so if you're looking for some focused dungeon-diving with none of the frills but all of the thrills, this might just be your cup of tea.
2
Sea of Stars
Speaking of old-school, Sea of Stars is a lovely throwback to the golden age of JRPGs, complete with 2D pixel art, turn-based combat, and an overly complicated but lovingly welcome narrative about saving the world.
There's cooking, sailing, and fishing - all the must-have elements of a good ol' JRPG. And because it's been revamped for mobile, it's got an optimised UI that's made for touchscreens as well as cloud saves too - but if you're itching for the full experience, it's got controller support as well, so there's no excuse not to dive in.
3
Hyke: Northern Lights
I suppose nostalgia is the name of the game this week as Hyke: Northern Light(s) brings exactly that - this time exclusively from Apple Arcade. There's a great war, a young witch, and a long-lost mother, along with plenty of challenging dungeons and relaxing campfire shenanigans mixed in between.
While it might seem like it's all about the cosy vibes at first glance, the combat here is actually pretty fast-paced, as you'll engage in real-time action across isometric battles. There are seven different characters to play as, with varied skills you can use to clear stages, plus cooking - lots and lots of cooking. You can't save the world on an empty stomach, can you?
4
Crunchyroll: Pikuniku
Apple Arcade isn't the only subscription service flaunting a new entry this week, as Crunchyroll Game Vault is bringing Pikuniku and its quirky conspiracies to mobile too. You play as a red blob with legs - legs you'll need to put to good use by kicking everything from watermelons to fellow coloured blobs.
It might start off as your average platformer at first, but there's actually a deeper narrative at play here - and as for what exactly is going on in your not-so-happy-after-all world, you'll just have to puzzle your way through all the absurdity to find out.
5
Hidden Around the World
And if you're still in the mood for more super-sleuthing, Hidden Around the World will have you scouring every corner of the globe for items that don't really want to be found. This charming hidden object game offers an adorable art style where you explore hand-drawn maps from Tokyo to Paris - and the best part of it all is that you get to search for these hidden items at your own pace.
As you unlock new destinations, you'll also be able to collect lovely souvenirs to remind you of your travels - you can even create your own levels and share them with others. After all, travelling is always more fun when you're with your friends!