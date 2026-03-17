Pokémon Go April Community Day will feature Tinkatink, the Metalsmith Pokémon

Scarlet and Violet this time

Tinkatink headlines Pokémon Go April Community Day on April 11th

Evolve during the event to unlock the exclusive move Gigaton Hammer

Bonuses include triple Stardust, double candy, and extended Incense

Pikachu is currently running around in a little cake hat for the Night Treats event, which is a sentence that never stops being delightful. But while that's live right now, there's already something else worth marking in your calendar. Pokémon Go’s April Community Day has been announced, and Tinkatink is getting its moment this time.

April 11th is the date, with the usual 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time window. Tinkatink will be spawning everywhere on the map, shiny odds will be boosted, and some encounters may come with a special background too.

The big reason to actually evolve during the event or within the four hours after it wraps is the exclusive move. The Metalsmith Pokémon will come out knowing Gigaton Hammer, a charged attack that hits for 130 power in trainer battles and a hefty 300 power in raids and gyms. Worth keeping in mind before you evolve one outside the window.

Bonuses running throughout the event include double candy on catches, triple Stardust, and better Candy XL odds for trainers level 31 and above. Incense will stretch to three hours if activated during the event, and trades will cost 50% less Stardust. Handy if you've been sitting on a backlog of swaps.

The $1.99 Special Research ticket is back as well, offering extra Tinkatink encounters plus a Premium Battle Pass and Rare Candy XL for those who want to stretch the day out a bit further.

Once the three-hour window closes, things don't stop entirely. Until 9:00 pm, Tinkatink will keep spawning around active Lure Modules, giving you a bit more runway for shiny hunting or chasing that special background variant. Event Field Research tasks will also be running through the day, with Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more Tinkatink encounters up for grabs.

Before you head out on the 11th, it's worth grabbing the latest Pokémon Go codes too!