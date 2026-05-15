The Wrapp - Tower defence dilemmas, roguelike gambits, and world-shifting puzzlers

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Hello! And welcome back to The Wrapp, our regular series where we discuss our weekend gaming plans. This time, Will has choice paralysis while Catherine is wrestling with Duolingo. Out in Japan, Shaun is still enjoying Monster Hunter Outlands, and I'm playing Bloodborne. Again.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

It has been an odd time for me. Since I am being a tourist, I have not had the time to play much. I don’t think Tokyo ever closes. I have, however, still been jumping into Monster Hunter Outlanders. I believe I am finally adjusting to the pace difference between this and the likes of Wilds. Outlanders is the best way that Monster Hunter could have been done on mobile. Sorry, Monster Hunter Now.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

It has happened again: The tower defence urge has returned, and I am losing the battle. I don't know if it has something to do with the approaching summer and my wanting to build defences against the heat, but I want to play more tower-based games. I already started off with the newer TDS - Tower Destiny Survive, which is pretty colourful and comical, but not too strategic. That's why I'm hoping to balance it out with Tower War, which is all about attacking and defending towers with little dudes charging around.

Who knows what the next tower defence I take on will be? Do you know? I don't, but that's where the real surprise lies.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

No gaming for me this weekend, as I’ll be helping my mom with some stuff at her place. But if I do get five minutes of free time, I’ll be on my phone nonetheless.

Because like Will, I’ve been called back to a previous urge, and like Shaun, it has something to do with Japan. Particularly, I’ve restarted my Japanese lessons on Duolingo again after leaving the aggressive owl mascot hanging for the longest time (hence incurring its wrath that I’ve broken my streak). It’s just five minutes a day, but it’s enough to give me (false) confidence the next time I head to the Land of the Rising Sun. If anyone needs help ordering water and green tea at a restaurant without any follow-up questions and extra conversation whatsoever, I’m the woman for the job.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Gambonanza, what is there to say about Gambonanza? I’m reviewing this game later today, and I have complex thoughts on it. It does a good job emulating what made Balatro popular, and putting its own spin on it, for that matter. Which I think is all you can ask.

Equally, compared to how Balatro can really kick your backside, Gambonanza’s difficulty spike starts even earlier and even higher. Take a look at my review when it goes up for more, but I’m trying my best to figure out the ‘intended’ way to win, and coming up short.

In the meantime, it’s onto my usual bevvy of feature stuff, and of course, the occasional dip into my standard rotation.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

As often happens, I'm in the mood for solving some puzzles, but I wasn't sure where to start. Thankfully, Epic has removed the burden of choice from me by making Arranger free this week. It's been on my radar for a while after reading Will's review, and now seems like the perfect time to finally try it out.

Outside of mobile, I've started my seventh or eighth new playthrough on Bloodborne. Stating nothing new or interesting here, but that game is absolutely fantastic. For my money, it's comfortably FromSoftware's best effort (Elden Ring's open-world kills the usual magic). The world design is second to none, and the combat is beyond satisfying.