Warframe adds Voruna Prime as the first quadripedal frame

Four-legged harbinger of chaos

Warframe has released Voruna Prime

Quadrupedal movement, invisibility, and pounce abilities

New Prime weapons and Nightwave rewards

During the collapse of the Orokin Empire, Voruna hijacked a ritual and merged herself with the severed heads of her fallen wolf companions. Warframe has always committed to its lore, but that sentence hits differently. Voruna Prime is live now across all platforms, and she arrives with that same unhinged energy fully intact.

The quadrupedal movement is the first thing you'll notice. Running on all fours will change how encounters feel, particularly when you're closing the distance quickly or repositioning mid-fight. What better way to represent the whole predator identity than a frame built around speed and aggression?

In addition, invisibility sets up engagements, status effects tag targets before you commit, and a long-range pounce locks enemies down when you're ready to close in. A summoned wolf companion rounds things out. Think less solo hunter, more pack leader.

The Prime version brings the usual upgrades alongside all of that. More armour, more energy, higher sprint speed, and an extra Madurai Polarity mod slot to open up build options.

Her signature weapons arrive with her. The Perigale Prime rifle and Sarofang Prime axe are both built to slot into that same aggressive playstyle, and the full suite of Prime cosmetics is here, too - the Hanteler Prime Syandana, Okuri Tails Prime Ephemera, and more. And if you'd rather earn her than buy in, the grind is still there. Blueprints, Void Relics, with Voruna Prime at the end of it.

Nightwave is back alongside her with Nora's Mix: Time Tempests, bringing a fresh track of daily, weekly, and evergreen objectives. The reward pool includes the Naimore Armor Bundle, Stelflare Syandana, Diraeus Signa headpiece, and a handful of other cosmetics worth working toward if you're going to be playing anyway.

Before you dive in, check the latest Warframe codes for a bunch of extra freebies, which can never hurt!