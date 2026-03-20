The Wrapp - Surfing on the subway, playing a bit of Solitaire

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Good evening! And welcome back to The Wrapp, our weekly feature where we discuss our gaming plans for the next couple of days. This time around, Cristina and Catherine are big into Solitaire-based games, while Will is downloading all of the things to test out a controller.

Cristina Mesesan Staff Writer

After spending too much time (actually, it’s never too much) playing Arknights Endfield and Cookie Run Kingdom, I took it upon myself to explore a few more games. Funnily enough, I happened upon the most random one: Solitaire Association Journey.

It’s just like old school Solitaire (that we used to have pre-installed on Windows), except with item/word categories. For someone trying to perfect their English or simply trying to pass the time without social media, I think it would make an excellent choice. Of course, it has the occasional advertisement, but those are skippable.

And because one such casual game wasn’t enough, I also got into Water Sort Puzzle. This one kept me hooked for an entire day, and in that timeframe, I managed to clear a whopping 214 levels. Call me a true gamer, please!

(All jokes aside, I am still playing CRK, and my latest “creation” is this CookieChat megaguide, which I am working on daily)

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Of all the stuff to be playing! Apparently, Cristina and I have been bitten by the Solitaire bug, as I’m also going to be diving into something a tad similar but with a banana-fuelled twist. Goritaire is out now, and it’s doing a collab with the Japanese curry chain Go! Go! Curry!.

While I’m not exactly fond of gorillas, I do love me some Japanese curry - and anything card-related on mobile is always going to lure me in. Seems there’ll be plenty of monkeying around for me this weekend.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

It's gonna be a busy week for me because the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller has arrived! I must spend time testing it on all my Bluetooth devices to see how it works and how it plays. There are plenty of recommendations, some I already have installed, that I'm gonna try out. The past is the future!

Oh, and I gotta play more Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor. That's a pretty big new release that I've gotta write about.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Regular readers will have already noticed that I’ve long reached the part of the year where my gaming shifts away from mobile (that saviour of Fall and Winter evenings) into a spatter of PC. That said, this last year has made it easier and easier for me to shift between both of them, as we’re living in an undercelebrated Golden Age for mobile ports and cross-platform gaming.

In fact, I could definitely sneaky-sneaky my way through one of these with the majority of my plans: I’ve marked out some time to finally assassinate Milla Jovovich in Hitman, dip my toes into Seven Deadly Sins Origin and round it all out with some Oceanhorn 3; Oh wait, that one is mobile exclusive.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

As you may have noticed, I’ve been dipping my toes back into writing guides for the site again! That means this week I had the chance to put some hours into Subway Surfers City, and it was quite the nostalgia trip, given I last played it as a young lad way back in the mid-2010s.

It was surprisingly tougher than I expected, albeit it has the usual issue nowadays of so many interlocking systems, ‘rewards’ and tasks that it all feels a bit overwhelming. With All Who Wander now also on my phone, I think that’ll be an interesting thing to drop into and have a go at!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I have been planning to sit down and knock out the Milla Jovovich missing in Hitman; however, time keeps alluding me. Well, time and the God Eater trilogy costing £5.00 on Steam. Seeing as the Contract runs out next, however, I need to step up my assassination game and take care of the virus-spreading maniac. Also, it is on my favourite map, so bonus.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

With Garmin compatibility now available in Pokémon Sleep, I've finally downloaded that. That's more of a PSA than anything else, of course. Since it requires you to sleep to do anything, I can't exactly play it, per se. Still, first impressions are good because I'm a sucker for a nice art style. And I love Snorlax, who features prominently.

Beyond trying to sleep well, my aim remains the same as last week: to try Ball x Pit. Sometimes I have the best of intentions to kick back and enjoy some all-important gaming time, but it just doesn't work out. That pesky life thing, right? Hopefully, this weekend, I'll finally be able to visit Ballbylon.