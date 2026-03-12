Ball x Pit offers up fast-paced, ball-breaking action on iOS and Android as it launches today

Balls to the wall

Ball x Pit is now available on iOS and Android, offering fast-paced roguelike action

Delve into the ruins of Ballbylon to discover treasures from the lost civilisation

Rebuild it bigger and better, fuse new and more powerful balls and recruit other treasure hunters

If there's anything to be said for Devolver Digital, it's that you're never sure what's going to come next. And the latest mobile release, Ball x Pit, coming courtesy of developer Kenny Sun and Friends, is certainly a stand-out for all the right reasons!

Ball x Pit can best be described as a bizarre but exciting fusion of block breaker, roguelike and Survivors-like. In it, you play as an explorer venturing deep into the ruins of the legendary Ballbylon (yes, it's a bit on the nose) in an attempt to recover the riches left inside the enormous pit that was once this mighty city.

You'll make your way through each level, blasting apart opponents before returning to your base, slowly growing it as you meet and befriend other treasure hunters trapped in the ruins. Ball x Pit takes you through the usual motions of slowly upgrading your abilities, adding new buildings to your own as you plumb ever deeper depths with each expedition.

Something something balls

In terms of aesthetic and gameplay, it's not hard to see the appeal of Ball x Pit. This is fast-paced puzzle action at its very best, and certainly emblematic of what we've come to expect from Devolver Digital as a publisher. With over 60 different balls to fuse and use with different abilities, there'll be plenty for you to sink your teeth into with Ball x Pit.

Personally, it gives me oddly familiar vibes to something like Darkest Dungeon, although obviously with a much different aesthetic and gameplay. But the familiar roguelike expeditions and slowly growing settlement you inhabit offer that same sense of fun and gradual growth.

