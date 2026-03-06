Oceanhorn 3 launches on Apple Arcade as the final ocean adventure in the series

Welcome back, a thousand years later

Oceanhorn 3 arrives on Apple Arcade as the series’ newest entry

Story takes place 1,000 years after Oceanhorn 2 in the Shadow Sea

Exploration, Titan bosses, puzzles, and optional first-person view included

Thirteen years is a long time for any mobile adventure to stay afloat, yet the Oceanhorn series has managed it without drifting away. Now Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea has surfaced on Apple Arcade, bringing what looks like the closing act of one of iOS’ longest-running adventure sagas.

The journey started back in 2013 with Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas, at a time when the idea of a console-style adventure running smoothly on a phone felt unreal. It didn’t take long for that first entry to become one of the platform’s more recognisable adventures. A much bigger sequel followed years later, and now the series is pushing into its third outing.

The story leaps forward a thousand years after Oceanhorn 2. The last floating island of the Sky Realm has crashed into the Shadow Sea, opening up a whole new stretch of world to explore. You’re not sailing those waters alone, either.

This time you’re travelling with Em, a technopirate captain, and the crew of the Warlock’s Revenge while investigating the mysterious Lost God and whatever ancient trouble is beginning to stir beneath the waves.

Interestingly, the story has been designed in a way that anyone can jump in without doing too much homework. Veterans will, of course, spot returning characters and lore threads, but the narrative stands on its own well enough even if this happens to be your first Oceanhorn outing.

The gameplay sticks fairly close to the series’ action RPG DNA. Expect puzzles, large-scale Titan boss fights, exploration across islands and ruins, and the usual build tinkering through skills and equipment. There’s also a new traversal system and, for the first time in the series, an optional first-person perspective if you want to see the world of Gaia a little closer.

And if you’re in the mood for more adventures that let you roam freely, check out our list of the best open-world games on iOS!