5 new mobile games to try this week - March 19th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Leap through platforms as a pixel-art prehistoric predator
- Collect gorillas and bananas just because
- Suspect your crewmates of being murderous alien life forms
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
The Jumping Dino: T-Rex Runner
The mighty T. rex is always either portrayed as the most ferocious predator of its time or a derpy cutie with short arms and a big heart. I think it's safe to say The Jumping Dino is going with the latter, especially since this adorable pixel-art prehistoric predator is simply leaping across ravines, living its best life.
More importantly, this no-frills runner takes Google Chrome's no-wifi dinosaur and adds a whole bunch of new challenges for it to overcome across 15 handcrafted levels. There are more than 20 dinosaurs you can collect, with 44 achievements to aim for and an infinite mode that'll put your leaping prowess to the test. Best of all is that it's still completely available offline - there wasn't any wifi back in prehistoric times, after all.
2
Goritaire
If you'd rather play with primates than prehistoric predators, you'll likely get your fill in Goritaire, where - as the title suggests - you play with gorillas and solitaire. Your ultimate goal is to keep seven gorillas in line to win - if you run out of bananas, however, you lose all your gorillas (and rightly so).
To celebrate the launch, Goritaire is also collaborating with Japanese curry chain Go! Go! Curry!, which means the restaurant's official mascot, "Goriko", will be available to play as a new card. You'll need to expand your gorilla habitat while keeping your bananas in check, so if there's ever going to be a time for monkeying around, this is probably it.
3
Magicmon
Catching magical monsters in the wild will always have its appeal, which is why Magicmon: World has definitely caught my eye this week. This colourful MMORPG takes all the exhilaration of encountering enchanted beasts in the wild and adds classic RPG elements to the mix, as you catch and evolve your furry friends to journey by your side.
The global launch is also bringing plenty of extra goodies along for the ride, including free gacha pulls, exclusive launch outfits, and a whopping 1,000,000 Blue Diamonds! These goodies will definitely come in handy when you're customising your get-up across six different classes - not to mention sprucing up how your cute Magicmon look too!
4
Gnosia
Instead of building bonds with loyal companions on your journey, you'll be doing the complete opposite this time with the social deduction RPG Gnosia. As part of a ship's crew, you'll try to pinpoint exactly who the mysterious Gnosia are before you get eliminated - think Among Us but with a dark, anime-style twist.
You can replay time loops to piece together more of the narrative as you go along too. Of course, to help you suss out the offenders, you'll improve your own abilities as you progress, but so will the Gnosia - because survival in space is never easy.
5
Ball x Pit
Speaking of survival, you'll need to pick up the pieces of a totally wiped out civilisation in Ball x Pit, a chaotic survival roguelite built upon the fall of Ballbylon (10/10 ball pun!). As you expand your base, you'll also need to generate enough resources and recruit different heroes in battle, all to push back against hordes of fearsome beasts by ricocheting balls off the titular pit.
There's magic, mystery, and monsters all around, with more than 60 randomised balls to experiment with and 70 buildings to unlock. It all seems pretty bottomless though, but thankfully, there are tons of riches to recover in the depths of the pit to help you survive. Because at the end of the day, it's always about the treasure, isn't it?