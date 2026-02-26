Hitman: World of Assassination's latest elusive target stars Mila Jovovich as The Harbinger

Insert cheap joke about the Resident Evil movies here

Hitman: World of Assassination's latest elusive target is here

This time it's another celebrity appearance as Mila Jovovich plays ruthless CEO Lilith Devereux

Meanwhile, a brand-new DLC pack offers exclusive gadgets and weapons, as well as a new contract

With Hitman: World of Assassination, IO Interactive have succeeded in turning the once-niche franchise into a world-spanning live service, for better or for worse. But for those playing on iOS, where it's exclusively available on mobile, you'll be excited to learn that Hitman: World of Assassination's latest elusive target is available.

Specifically, the latest celebrity elusive target, which sees film actress Mila Jovovich step into the role of The Harbinger until March 24th. As ruthless, rising CEO of the Ether Corporation, Lilith Deverux has left a suspiciously lengthy trail of bodies in the process, something which leads to Agent 47 being contracted to take her out.

For those not familiar, Elusive Targets are a signature mechanic of WoA. You get one shot at taking out a single target in a manner of your choosing, often with their own strengths and weaknesses that make different approaches difficult, if not outright impossible. Fail, and it's back to the start menu with no chance to retry (until they come around next season, sometimes).

Dead to rights

While there's a lingering temptation to make a cheap joke about the Resident Evil movie franchise, I'm above that (plus, let's be honest, the 'authentic' CG movies weren't exactly high art either). But regardless, I don't know many Mila Jovovich superfans. However, it is fun to see many well-known celebrities take on roles that pretty much guarantee their character being offed in a brutal way.

This latest elusive target also comes with the debut of a brand-new DLC pack in the form of Patient Zero Requiem. This includes a distinct two-level contract featuring the target, new weapons, gadgets and cosmetics to decorate your safehouse with.

But if you're not fortunate enough to have your hands on an iPhone or iPad capable of running World of Assassination, don't fret. Instead, why not dig into our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for our pick of the bunch!