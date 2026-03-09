Seven Deadly Sins: Origin to host exclusive fan event in LA, featuring 50 Elizabeths

That's a lot of Lizzies

With its upcoming release round the corner, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is in promo mode

And the big attraction this month is a new showcase taking place in LA

Not to mention the 50 Elizabeths that will be there as well

With the Seven Deadly Sins: Origin having been delayed more than a little, it's no surprise that Netmarble are eager to get back into promoting the upcoming release. And those of you in (you guessed it) Los Angeles this March will have an exciting new event taking place featuring... 50 Elizabeths. Yep, you read that right.

Yes, kicking off March 14th, this meet and greet event taking place in LA is set to include the usual attractions, such as a demo of Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, a lucky draw and other goodies all ahead of the planned grand launch on March 23rd. But the main selling point is that of the aforementioned 50 Elizabeths.

Now, it's not necessarily as strange as it sounds. As Elizabeth is one of the most popular characters in the series, it makes sense to have cosplayers on hand to take pictures and shake hands with fans. But for the life of me, I can't understand why the specific number is 50, but perhaps it has some special significance to fans.

Seven is the magic number

The event is set to be hosted as a livestream split into two parts, with the first being a traditional gameplay showcase showing off key features you can expect from Seven Deadly Sins: Origin at launch.

The second, meanwhile, will again focus on the 50 Elizabeths, and I'm sure will offer at least some context to those of us not familiar with the series. But even for non-fans, it's a pretty impressive feat of cosplay organisation, and is sure to have other exciting events for fans to recognise.

Phew, it can certainly be difficult to keep up with exciting upcoming releases such as this! But you can certainly try by checking out our list of the best upcoming mobile games in 2026 to see what new releases have caught our eye, and that you should keep yours on too!