CookieChat favourite gifts for each cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom - the complete list!

If you've always wanted to boost your affection for your beloved Cookies, now's your chance with our complete list of CookieChat favourite gifts!

After five long years, the beloved cookies in CRK can finally be gifted their favourite items. That's right, in light of the final 5th anniversary celebrations, we have the CookieChat, an option that lets us chat with our favourite cookies and even increase their affection!

What is CookieChat in CRK?

The CookieChat system in Cookie Run Kingdom allows players to increase affection levels with their cookies by giving them gifts. Choosing a cookie’s favourite gift gives a larger affection bonus, helping you level relationships faster, while giving them disliked gifts is not such a good idea...

Since many players are still discovering the best gifts for each cookie, I tried to compile a complete CookieChat favourite gifts list based on personal experience and whatever information I could find.

Feel free to share your finds with the rest of the players, since I'll update this article with any new gift likes!

How to get more gifts?

At the moment, you can only get new gifts for the cookies in two ways:

by crafting them in the Gift Workshop

by purchasing the affection package from the Shop (with real money)

But that's not why you're here - you want to know which gifts you should give your cookies, so you don't waste any affection points. So, let's dive in!

Complete list of CookieChat favourite gifts

Dark Enchantress Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes Choco Magic Orb Choco Tart

Orange Beanie

Jelly Vase

Jellybean Slingshot

Jelly Panna Cotta Almond Biscuit

Sugar Cube Music Box

Walnut Knuckles

Cashew Scissors

Mystic Flour Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes Almond Biscuit

Acorn Button Vest

Pistachio Keychain

Walnut Knuckles

Cashew Scissors TBD TBD

Burning Spice Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes Chocolate Mace

Jellybean Slingshot

Sugar Rapier

Lychee Morningstar

Walnut Knuckles TBD TBD

Shadow Milk Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes Choco Magic Orb

Gelatin Cards

Sugar Magic Crystal

Grape Gems

Macadamia Pendant TBD TBD

Eternal Sugar Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes Grape Gems

Berry Colored Pencil

Lychee Morningstar

Strawberry Candle

Orange Beanie

Apple Cinnamon Galette

Caramel Crumble Pie

Sugar Lace Gloves

Sugar Cube Music Box

Sugar Rapier

Sugar Chalk

Sugar Magic Crystal TBD TBD

Silent Salt Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes Choco Magic Orb

Gelatin Cards

Sugar Magic Crystal

Grape Gems

Macadamia Pendant TBD TBD

Hollyberry Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Dark Cacao Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes Cocoa Fountain Pen

Choco Tart

Cocoa Scarf

Choco-coated Brooch

Chocolate Mace

Choco Magic Orb TBD TBD

Golden Cheese Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

White Lily Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Sugar Swan Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes Caramel Crumble Pie TBD TBD

Stormbringer Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Wind Archer Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes Choco-coated Brooch

Jelly Vase

Sugar Cube Music Box

Strawberry Candle

Pistachio Keychain TBD TBD

Fire Spirit Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Millennial Tree Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Sea Fairy Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Frost Queen Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Moonlight Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Black Pearl Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Pitaya Dragon Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Knight Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Princess Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

GingerBrave

Likes Neutral Dislikes Choco Tart

Jelly Panna Cotta TBD TBD

Strawberry Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Wizard Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Ninja Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Angel Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Muscle Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

Beet Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes TBD TBD TBD

This is still a work in progress - I will add the newly-found likes and dislikes as soon as I can! In the meantime, why not grab these Cookie Run Kingdom codes too while you're at it?