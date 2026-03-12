CookieChat favourite gifts for each cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom - the complete list!

After five long years, the beloved cookies in CRK can finally be gifted their favourite items. That's right, in light of the final 5th anniversary celebrations, we have the CookieChat, an option that lets us chat with our favourite cookies and even increase their affection!
What is CookieChat in CRK?
The CookieChat system in Cookie Run Kingdom allows players to increase affection levels with their cookies by giving them gifts. Choosing a cookie’s favourite gift gives a larger affection bonus, helping you level relationships faster, while giving them disliked gifts is not such a good idea...
Since many players are still discovering the best gifts for each cookie, I tried to compile a complete CookieChat favourite gifts list based on personal experience and whatever information I could find.
Feel free to share your finds with the rest of the players, since I'll update this article with any new gift likes!
How to get more gifts?
At the moment, you can only get new gifts for the cookies in two ways:
by crafting them in the Gift Workshop
by purchasing the affection package from the Shop (with real money)
But that's not why you're here - you want to know which gifts you should give your cookies, so you don't waste any affection points. So, let's dive in!
Complete list of CookieChat favourite gifts
Dark Enchantress Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
Choco Magic Orb
Choco Tart
Orange Beanie
Jelly Vase
Jellybean Slingshot
Jelly Panna Cotta
Almond Biscuit
Sugar Cube Music Box
Walnut Knuckles
Cashew Scissors
Mystic Flour Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
Almond Biscuit
Acorn Button Vest
Pistachio Keychain
Walnut Knuckles
Cashew Scissors
TBD
TBD
Burning Spice Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
Chocolate Mace
Jellybean Slingshot
Sugar Rapier
Lychee Morningstar
Walnut Knuckles
TBD
TBD
Shadow Milk Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
Choco Magic Orb
Gelatin Cards
Sugar Magic Crystal
Grape Gems
Macadamia Pendant
TBD
TBD
Eternal Sugar Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
Grape Gems
Berry Colored Pencil
Lychee Morningstar
Strawberry Candle
Orange Beanie
Apple Cinnamon Galette
Caramel Crumble Pie
Sugar Lace Gloves
Sugar Cube Music Box
Sugar Rapier
Sugar Chalk
Sugar Magic Crystal
TBD
TBD
Silent Salt Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Pure Vanilla Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
Choco Magic Orb
Gelatin Cards
Sugar Magic Crystal
Grape Gems
Macadamia Pendant
TBD
TBD
Hollyberry Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Dark Cacao Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
Cocoa Fountain Pen
Choco Tart
Cocoa Scarf
Choco-coated Brooch
Chocolate Mace
Choco Magic Orb
TBD
TBD
Golden Cheese Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
White Lily Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Sugar Swan Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
Caramel Crumble Pie
TBD
TBD
Stormbringer Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Wind Archer Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
Choco-coated Brooch
Jelly Vase
Sugar Cube Music Box
Strawberry Candle
Pistachio Keychain
TBD
TBD
Fire Spirit Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Millennial Tree Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Sea Fairy Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Frost Queen Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Moonlight Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Black Pearl Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Pitaya Dragon Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Knight Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Princess Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
GingerBrave
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
Choco Tart
Jelly Panna Cotta
TBD
TBD
Strawberry Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Wizard Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Ninja Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Angel Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Muscle Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
Beet Cookie
Likes
Neutral
Dislikes
TBD
TBD
TBD
This is still a work in progress - I will add the newly-found likes and dislikes as soon as I can!
