CookieChat favourite gifts for each cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom - the complete list!

If you've always wanted to boost your affection for your beloved Cookies, now's your chance with our complete list of CookieChat favourite gifts!

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom

After five long years, the beloved cookies in CRK can finally be gifted their favourite items. That's right, in light of the final 5th anniversary celebrations, we have the CookieChat, an option that lets us chat with our favourite cookies and even increase their affection!

What is CookieChat in CRK?

cookiechat interface with dark enchantress cookie in crk

The CookieChat system in Cookie Run Kingdom allows players to increase affection levels with their cookies by giving them gifts. Choosing a cookie’s favourite gift gives a larger affection bonus, helping you level relationships faster, while giving them disliked gifts is not such a good idea...

Since many players are still discovering the best gifts for each cookie, I tried to compile a complete CookieChat favourite gifts list based on personal experience and whatever information I could find.

Feel free to share your finds with the rest of the players, since I'll update this article with any new gift likes!

How to get more gifts?

gift workshop building

At the moment, you can only get new gifts for the cookies in two ways:

  • by crafting them in the Gift Workshop
  • by purchasing the affection package from the Shop (with real money)

But that's not why you're here - you want to know which gifts you should give your cookies, so you don't waste any affection points. So, let's dive in!

Complete list of CookieChat favourite gifts

Dark Enchantress Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • Choco Magic Orb
  • Choco Tart
  • Orange Beanie
  • Jelly Vase
  • Jellybean Slingshot
  • Jelly Panna Cotta
  • Almond Biscuit
  • Sugar Cube Music Box
  • Walnut Knuckles
  • Cashew Scissors

Mystic Flour Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • Almond Biscuit
  • Acorn Button Vest
  • Pistachio Keychain
  • Walnut Knuckles
  • Cashew Scissors
  • TBD
  • TBD

Burning Spice Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • Chocolate Mace
  • Jellybean Slingshot
  • Sugar Rapier
  • Lychee Morningstar
  • Walnut Knuckles
  • TBD
  • TBD

Shadow Milk Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • Choco Magic Orb
  • Gelatin Cards
  • Sugar Magic Crystal
  • Grape Gems
  • Macadamia Pendant
  • TBD
  • TBD

Eternal Sugar Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • Grape Gems
  • Berry Colored Pencil
  • Lychee Morningstar
  • Strawberry Candle
  • Orange Beanie
  • Apple Cinnamon Galette
  • Caramel Crumble Pie
  • Sugar Lace Gloves
  • Sugar Cube Music Box
  • Sugar Rapier
  • Sugar Chalk
  • Sugar Magic Crystal
  • TBD
  • TBD

Silent Salt Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • Choco Magic Orb
  • Gelatin Cards
  • Sugar Magic Crystal
  • Grape Gems
  • Macadamia Pendant
  • TBD
  • TBD

Hollyberry Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD 

Dark Cacao Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • Cocoa Fountain Pen
  • Choco Tart
  • Cocoa Scarf
  • Choco-coated Brooch
  • Chocolate Mace
  • Choco Magic Orb
  • TBD
  • TBD

Golden Cheese Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

White Lily Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Sugar Swan Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • Caramel Crumble Pie
  • TBD
  • TBD

Stormbringer Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Wind Archer Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • Choco-coated Brooch
  • Jelly Vase
  • Sugar Cube Music Box
  • Strawberry Candle
  • Pistachio Keychain
  • TBD
  • TBD
list of gifts in cookiechat

Fire Spirit Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Millennial Tree Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Sea Fairy Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Frost Queen Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  •  TBD 

Moonlight Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Black Pearl Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Pitaya Dragon Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Knight Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Princess Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

GingerBrave

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • Choco Tart
  • Jelly Panna Cotta
  • TBD
  • TBD

Strawberry Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Wizard Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Ninja Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Angel Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Muscle Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Beet Cookie

Likes Neutral Dislikes
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

This is still a work in progress - I will add the newly-found likes and dislikes as soon as I can! In the meantime, why not grab these Cookie Run Kingdom codes too while you're at it?

