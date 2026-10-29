He is Coming set to bring a dark fantasy, retro roguelike RPG to mobile, thanks to Playdigious

Playdigious are set to bring He is Coming to mobile next year

This retro RPG roguelike pits you against the encroaching Demon King

Battle his lieutenants every three days, and craft your build from over 350 items

It would seem Playdigious aren't just bringing one dark fantasy roguelike to mobile, but two! Alongside Darkest Dungeon II, the publisher will also be porting He is Coming to mobile in 2027. But with such an ominous name, you might be wondering what exactly He is Coming is all about.

Well, for those dissatisfied with Darkest Dungeon II putting a fresh spin on its core formula, He is Coming is a refreshingly simple retro roguelike RPG. You take on the role of a mighty hero, looking to challenge the return of the Demon King. But victory is far from assured, and you'll need to prepare yourself accordingly as the last, best hope for the forces of good.

He with a capital 'H'

He is Coming boasts hundreds of potential items and a vast bestiary of enemies for you to do battle with. As you journey throughout the world, every three days a new, mighty lieutenant of the Demon King will awaken and seek you out to do battle, adding a constantly ticking clock to your preparations.

But it's not just the Demon King you'll need to worry about, as you can also take on Kingmaker mode, pitting yourself against other players. If you thought broken builds were funny, you might be laughing on the other side of your face once you're on the receiving end of them!

While I'm not looking to downplay the excitement you might have for Darkest Dungeon II, it is nice to see that Playdigious are also offering a more traditional roguelike RPG. Which I know is odd to say about a genre which is all about experimentation. Either way through, keep your eyes out in 2027, because He is Coming!

In the meantime, if you want to check out what other great releases have caught our eye which you can play right now, why not check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week?