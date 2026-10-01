Phobies codes (October 2026) - Fear not, we've found you some freebies

While Phobies is often a great time, upgrading your units can take a while. So, we've found these redeem codes to lessen that grind a little.

I love Phobies. In my opinion, there aren't enough asynchronous multiplayer games out there that feature the physical embodiment of numerous fears as units. Although I suppose that's niche to the point that there probably should only be one now that I think about it.

The only downside is that it can sometimes feel like a bit of a grind. To upgrade your Phobies, you need several copies of their card alongside enough resources to level them up. That means buying packs and winning matches, both of which can take a while. Thankfully, I’ve found some Phobies codes that provide free goodies for doing nothing more than typing in a few letters.

Phobies codes

There are currently no active Phobies codes. We'll update this article as and when they appear.

LUCHADOR

How to use Phobies codes

Tap the settings menu cog on the right side of the screen. It's hanging from Lippy.

cog on the right side of the screen. It's hanging from Lippy. Then, in the bottom right, tap Options .

. Then scroll all the way down until you reach the Community section. At the top of that list, you'll find the Promo Code button.

section. At the top of that list, you'll find the button. Tap that, then enter one of the Phobies codes from above.

Enjoy your rewards!

Redeeming codes in Phobies is incredibly straightforward. Just follow the steps below, and you'll have your freebies in no time:

Where do I find more Phobies codes?

The developers have said they'll distribute codes through various social media platforms, including Discord TikTok , and Reddit . However, if you don't fancy trawling through multiple places, just leave it to us. Simply check back on this page, and we'll add any new codes as and when they arrive.

If you're new to Phobies, check out our tips and tricks. It'll help you get off to a good start.

And while you're here, you might as well grab some goodies in other games too. We've covered many here on PG, but a few examples include Destiny Hero: Black Myth RPG codes and Aniimo codes.