Phobies heads south to promote new Day of the Dead update with eight new Phobies to collect

Phobies, the spooky turn-based strategy game, is hosting a new Day of the Dead update

It adds in eight new phobies and seven new abilities to collect

Not to mention a brand-new Day of the Dead map and promo codes!

While Halloween may be the big date on the calendar for many of us in North America and parts of Europe, down in Mexico and beyond, it's the upcoming Day of the Dead festival on November 1st and 2nd that's most prominent. Now, Phobies, the spooky turn-based strategy game, is celebrating this festival with a new update!

The Day of the Dead update for Phobies debuts eight new phobies for you to collect, all of whom are themed after Latin American culture, and particularly the iconic morbid imagery of the festival itself. You'll also have seven new abilities for them to wield in battle to add even further depth.

Suppress your Phobies

Naturally, you'll need a brand-new battleground to show off your latest Phobies in, and a Day of the Dead-style map is on the cards for that. Intended to really shake up the current meta, it's got some promising elements to look forward to.

Meanwhile, the in-game lobby will be covered with festive Halloween decorations, and a new Day of the Dead-themed event offers plenty of exciting rewards and XP for you to claim. Overall, it's not a bad way to celebrate the spookiest month while also honouring an iconic festive event!

Finally, and you can bet we'll be on this, Phobies is finally adding in promo codes! While a small element in the overall scheme of things, it's sure to offer you an easy way to nab some exciting rewards. So keep your eyes peeled on their official socials for the first drop of codes to coincide with this update!

In the meantime, if you want to get ready for the spooky season, then there's no better place than some of our own lists! We've got a full list of the best horror games on Android for you to peruse, with some choice picks of scares perfect for the Halloween season!