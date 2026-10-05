Ahead of the Game - Don't Die: Survival Auto Battler is auto-chess with familiar faces in strange places

Jack Sparrow, Hagrid, and Zeus walk into a bar…

Auto-chess with different characters from different IPs

Plenty of strategic planning involved

Free codes for giving the dev team feedback

It's all about combining all kinds of franchises into one rowdy auto-chess affair in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

There's something suspiciously familiar about all the characters in Don't Die: Survival Auto Battler. As you might expect from the title, this strategic auto-chess affair will have you summoning heroes from all walks of life and deploying them onto a battlefield where combat plays out automatically. Each character will have its own skills and abilities to take into careful consideration before the battle begins, which is where your tactical prowess comes in.

Now, there'll be multiple rounds in each battle, and it's incredibly thrilling to see how your strategies unfold every time. Some characters - like V - can teleport to the back line to eliminate pesky enemy support heroes from the get-go, while others - like Zeus - can deal powerful DPS to bring on the pain.

It's…a quirky thing to see how familiar heroes have been reimagined with different designs here. There's even Hagrid from Harry Potter fame - renamed "Hagred", likely to avoid any possible legal dispute. I particularly love to have Medusa in my lineup, however, as she can not only apply a Petrification debuff, but she can also boost your party's HP (because she's cool like that).

Outside of battle, you can of course upgrade your heroes, switch up the game board, and even collect Mythical Beasts that offer helpful bonuses and Collection/Deploy effects in combat. Honestly, I'm just curious to see how The Lich King might fight alongside Not-Geralt while Captain Jack stabs foes from the sides - that's definitely not something you see every day!

So, how do you play Don't Die: Survival Auto Battler?

The early access build is available to dive into on Google Play, and the team is actively taking feedback from the community to improve the experience. You'll even get rewarded with some freebies via a thank-you code, so if you're keen on helping whip this auto-battler into shape, now's your chance!