Monster Hunter Outlanders lets you dive into a full-fledged MH adventure on mobile, out now

Monster Hunter Outlanders is now available on iOS and Android

Dive in and take on familiar monsters and a brand new Elder Dragon

Team up with friends, wield iconic weaponry and explore Aesoland

The Monster Hunter series is one which shot from the status of cult classic to bonafide worldwide hit in recent years. So it shouldn't surprise you that Tencent took on the task of bringing a proper, full-fledged third-person take on the franchise, as Monster Hunter Outlanders releases today on iOS and Android!

Monster Hunter Outlanders sees you, well, hunting monsters. But this time, your intrepid hunters venture into the brand-new region of Aesoland, full of familiar and new monsters, plus an original storyline that dives into this mysterious location.

Into the Outlands

Of course, the main selling point for Monster Hunter Outlanders is that, rather than a spinoff that dives into a different genre , this is a full-on, faithful adaptation of the original format to mobile. That includes the return of various weapons, all with different abilities, such as Great Sword, Hammer, Heavy Bowgun and others to your arsenal!

Naturally, you don't have to go it alone if you're tracking the monsters of Aesoland either; you can either go it alone or take on the challenge co-operatively with three other players, or take NPC adventurers with you to fill their roles. Three distinct types of buddies, Palico, Rutaco and Trillan, will also follow you on your adventures!

And of course, it wouldn't be Monster Hunter if you didn't have a true North Star to shoot for. The Elder Dragon, Ruger Aidal and Radiant Monsters will all provide plenty of challenge, whether you're a complete newcomer or a veteran of the Monster Hunter series!

But while Monster Hunter Outlanders is undoubtedly the biggest launch of the week, there've been some other great releases that are worth playing! Check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some choice picks we reckon are worth playing!