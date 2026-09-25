The Wrapp - Returning to old favourites and hunting for Bloodborne vibes

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Happy Friday, and welcome back to The Wrapp. Following all the excitement of our 100th special, it's back to business as usual, chatting about our weekend gaming plans. Sort of, anyway. While we are technically looking forward, most of the team are dipping back into their long-standing favourites.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

I'm still recovering from the 100th Wrapp we did so recently, but I suppose time marches on (at least until the device is complete). However, rather than go back and play through the entire Kingdom Rush and Dadish series again, I've got to keep at least one of my eyes on the future, and maybe on the present depending on how I'm feeling. But this week is all about hardware, and 8BitDo has bestowed upon me a subject.

I recently got my hands on a FlipPad, and I'm going to do my best to test what it can do, bringing the retro to the modern. It's been done before, but I have a feeling that this way will be far more nostalgic.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Much like Will above, I’m still reeling from last week’s Wrapp; It sent me spiralling off into my back catalogue in a way that I’m not likely to recover from for a while. It’s looking like it’s going to be Six Ages 2 for the weekend, although I am also dipping over to Lisbon for the Pokémon Go City Safari, so I’m sure that PoGo will see a fair bit of play!

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Hello from Shenzhen! I’ve been away at Tencent HQ for the past few days trying out some new games, and will head off to Chongqing for the big Delta Force anniversary festivities this weekend. It’s been a lot of exciting, sleepless nights (and tennis elbows that are super worth it), and I can’t wait to share my previews with you all once I’m back!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Recently, I have been getting the urge to dive back into Wuthering Waves. I kept getting put off by the fact that Shorekeeper hardly ever returns to banners, and I need her for my Havoc Rover team, and that I forgot when she actually did return recently. However, last week had me remember the joys of sprinting up a sheer cliff face, so I suppose I can stick with Verina for a bit longer.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

So this week is a big one for me, not just because of the Autumn Equinox. I’ve also been dipping my toes into not one but two exciting mobile games, with Dwarves: Death, Glory & Loot, as well as Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis! You’ve probably already seen my guide for the first, but keep your eyes peeled for more on the latter.

I’ve also been trying out Sword & Sorcery, having realised that since I’m a grown man, I can now buy whatever games I want! And, truth be told, the newest version is a bit different from how I remember it, but it’s still quite a magical and strange experience. Maybe I’ll have more thoughts on that, so watch this space.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

If you've ever read my author page, you'll know that I love Bloodborne. Whenever I'm at a loose gaming end, I'll play through it again because it's so darn good. While it's hard to capture that type of combat on mobile - Pascal's Wager tried and didn't quite manage it - Tearscape appears to replicate the vibe, at least. And so long as the gameplay is reasonably fun, the vibe is all I need.