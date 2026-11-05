Crossy Road Rush review - "Colourful and compelling"

I am a big fan of Crossy Road Castle and Crossy Road, so Crossy Road Rush feels like another colourful, fun game that I could dive right into! It has a lot of the same visual styles as the previous entries. However, the gameplay itself is completely different.

In Crossy Road Rush, you, unsurprisingly, rush forward through individual levels, collecting pixels and jumping over obstacles along the way. It looks a lot like a three-lane runner, but instead of swiping to go from lane to lane, you can actually move freely between any part of the path (as long as there is one there). This not only makes everything feel more fluid, but also more challenging in a lot of aspects.

There are moments in Crossy Road Rush where you are skating on pipes or jumping on the heads of crabs, or avoiding falling rockets that are being blasted towards you. As you move forward, avoiding dying, you can collect these little pixels or multiplication symbols that make the next pixel you collect worth more. These give you a star rating at the end, which can unlock different characters, boards or hats (much like the other Crossy Roads).

At the end of every few levels, you face off against a boss. These battles switch up the way that the screen is, often having the character skate directly towards you, so that you then need to move left and right away from things coming from behind. There are a few other levels that change up the movement style, which can give a bit of variety to the various worlds.

In Crossy Road Rush, you can also play with up to three other players - moving through levels together and surviving to checkpoints as you reach the end. The level progression does feel good, and there are plenty of fun characters and colourful levels as well.