Pokémon Go sees the return of its Wild Area: Global event this winter

Pokémon Go's Wild Area: Global event is set to return this November

Get out in the cold to take on the debuting Max Dialga and Palkia

Take on Might Pokémon again, grab timed research and a new version of Machamp!

While it may be merciful that the heat is coming to an end and autumn is drawing in, I've no doubt we'll soon all be hoping for warmth. But if during the winter you need an excuse to get out and get some fresh air, maybe the return of Pokémon Go's Wild Area: Global event this November is reason enough?

Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global runs for a limited time between November 14th and the 15th; the event will reward participating players with a variety of in-game bonuses. Be that Timed Research, Go Safari Balls or encounters with Mighty Pokémon, which make a return in this event.

Poke-d out the door

Not only that, but this event will also see the Dynamax debut of Dialga and Palkia, who'll appear in Max Battles on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. You'll even be able to encounter shiny versions of them on your travels!

Ticket-holding participants in Wild Area: Global can also use incense to attract Latias and Latios, while a costumed version of Machamp will make appearances during three-star raids across both days of the event. Not a bad set of reasons to head out in the ice and snow, right?

Finally, if you're looking to meet with other players in person, you'll be glad to know some real-life events are also taking place from November 6th to 8th. So if you're in Sendai or Mexico City, keep your eyes peeled because there'll be a host of ticketed activities taking place citywide.

But if you need something to tide you over ahead of this exciting event, and fancy pushing the boat out a bit, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week? It features some of the most interesting new launches from the last seven days that you can try right now!