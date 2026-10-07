The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 97 - RuneScape RuneFest, Warhammer Survivors, and, well, more Warhammer Survivors

On endless enemies in spaaaace

Are you a fan of all things low-poly, or are you into old-school cool? Have you ever dabbled in RuneScape, or are you more of a Warhammer enthusiast? You can certainly be both in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where Iwan recaps everything that went down during RuneFest over the weekend - plus, he and Will go all out on all things Warhammer.

Iwan wastes no time in telling us all about RuneScape RuneFest and the biggest announcements that were dropped during the event, including both a 4th RuneScape game and an animated series in the works. Will offers his two cents on what kind of theme the show might take on, before we move on to speculating about the 4th RuneScape adventure and what that might mean for fans of the long-running franchise.

And while the first half of the episode is all about RuneScape, the second half is basically Iwan and Will gushing about their love for Warhammer thanks to Warhammer Survivors having just revealed its official launch date. Honestly, though, even for someone like me who knows nothing about the IP, I think the teaser trailer alone should get anyone hyped for the Survivors-like. I simply love the theme they're clearly going for here - and I don't doubt it'll resonate with fans of the genre, especially since the upcoming "bullet heaven" is being developed in collaboration with poncle themselves.

That said, Iwan and Will share some very interesting tidbits with me to enlighten me about this incredibly lush world, and by the time this episode ends, I can safely say my interest is definitely piqued - here's hoping yours will be too.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

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