Monster Hunter Outlanders monsters - Every major monster (and where they’re from)

Monster Hunter Outlanders boasts some exciting enemies to face

And many will be recognisable to returning Monster Hunter players

But for newcomers, here's a basic lowdown on what they are and when they first appeared

With the launch of Monster Hunter Outlanders on mobile, it’ll be the first time many of you have gotten your hands on Capcom’s hit series! We’ve already covered some interesting topics tied to this, like all the other Monster Hunter games on mobile, and even our top five do’s and don’ts for Monster Hunter Outlanders. Now, it’s time to dig into the main stars of the show, the monsters!

In this list, we’re going to lay out every major monster you can encounter so far in Monster Hunter Outlanders, as well as when and where they first appeared in the series! It’s a veritable rogues' gallery for newcomers and veterans alike, and stay tuned for a couple of tips I found helpful when I dipped my toes into Monster Hunter Outlanders.

Monster Hunter Outlanders - All Monsters

Anjanath - A large-snouted, dragon-like creature which can breathe blasts of flame. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

A large-snouted, dragon-like creature which can breathe blasts of flame. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Barroth - Another dragon-like creature which covers itself in mud and can fling it at your hunter. (First appeared in Monster Hunter Tri, 2003)

Another dragon-like creature which covers itself in mud and can fling it at your hunter. (First appeared in Monster Hunter Tri, 2003) Diablos - A proper, flying dragon-like creature that sports a massive mace-like tail and horns; also comes in the Black Diablos variety, which is even more aggressive. (First appeared in Monster Hunter, 2004)

Great Girros - Snake-like monsters with all the venom that implies, and are usually accompanied by smaller, regular Girros. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

Snake-like monsters with all the venom that implies, and are usually accompanied by smaller, regular Girros. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Great Jagras - A bit like a giant lizard, these monsters will, er, well, vomit on you to do damage. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

A bit like a giant lizard, these monsters will, er, well, vomit on you to do damage. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Jyuratodus - Similar to Barroth, these creatures use mud to their advantage, although they vomit it directly rather than spray it on you. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

Similar to Barroth, these creatures use mud to their advantage, although they vomit it directly rather than spray it on you. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Kulu-Ya-Ku - Resembling a Dodo bird, the Kulu-Ya-Ku’s main ability is to dig up items to use as weapons. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

Resembling a Dodo bird, the Kulu-Ya-Ku’s main ability is to dig up items to use as weapons. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Kushala Daora - An Elder Dragon, a creature outside the normal ecosystem, and lives up to the title by manipulating the wind. (First appeared in Monster Hunter 2, 2006)

An Elder Dragon, a creature outside the normal ecosystem, and lives up to the title by manipulating the wind. (First appeared in Monster Hunter 2, 2006) Legiana - Another flying creature, although this one rains down freezing bodily fluids on you to, well, freeze you. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

Another flying creature, although this one rains down freezing bodily fluids on you to, well, freeze you. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Nergigante - Another Elder Dragon, just as dangerous and powerful, which uses sheer physical size and strength to its advantage. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

Another Elder Dragon, just as dangerous and powerful, which uses sheer physical size and strength to its advantage. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Odogaron - I mean, just look at those claws, and you can probably tell what this monster’s gist is. Don’t let it get close to you or you’ll get shredded, which is easier said than done. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

I mean, just look at those claws, and you can probably tell what this monster’s gist is. Don’t let it get close to you or you’ll get shredded, which is easier said than done. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Paolumu - Adorable, yes, but Paolumu is no less dangerous, able to use the air compressed in its neck to fire blasts and fly around. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

Pukei Pukei - A decidedly freaky-looking creature that uses its long tongue to attack at a distance and boasts plenty of poisonous attacks. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

A decidedly freaky-looking creature that uses its long tongue to attack at a distance and boasts plenty of poisonous attacks. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Radobaan - Again, like Odogaron, it’s easy to see what this monster’s deal is. Rolling up like an armadillo, it can run you down pretty easily as a result. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

Again, like Odogaron, it’s easy to see what this monster’s deal is. Rolling up like an armadillo, it can run you down pretty easily as a result. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Rathalos - Probably the most ‘dragon-like’ of the Wyvern classification, and an iconic Monster Hunter staple, this creature uses fireballs, poison and flight to overcome hunters. (First appeared in Monster Hunter, 2004)

Probably the most ‘dragon-like’ of the Wyvern classification, and an iconic Monster Hunter staple, this creature uses fireballs, poison and flight to overcome hunters. (First appeared in Monster Hunter, 2004) Rathian - In many ways, it is the same as Rathalos, which it is the counterpart to. They stay grounded most of the time but boast the same abilities of fireballs and poisonous claws. Also comes in the Pink Rathian variety. (First appeared in Monster Hunter, 2004)

In many ways, it is the same as Rathalos, which it is the counterpart to. They stay grounded most of the time but boast the same abilities of fireballs and poisonous claws. Also comes in the Pink Rathian variety. (First appeared in Monster Hunter, 2004) Tobi-Kadachi - Covered in fur, which it uses to generate static electricity (yes, really) and shock enemies with it. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

Covered in fur, which it uses to generate static electricity (yes, really) and shock enemies with it. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Tzitzi Ya-Ku - A little like a velociraptor, it can flash up antennae on its head in order to stun enemies and attack them while they’re blinded. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018)

A little like a velociraptor, it can flash up antennae on its head in order to stun enemies and attack them while they’re blinded. (First appeared in Monster Hunter World, 2018) Ruger Aidal - Deserving of a category all of its own, Ruger Aidal is the Elder Dragon created especially for MHO, with a distinctive design and abilities you won’t find in any other entry!

Additional Tips

Targeting individual body parts is a vital way to stop their special abilities. The Kulu-Ya-Ku, for example, and its ability to dig up and use items as weapons can be stopped by disabling its arms. In MHO, you can simply open the lock-on wheel to target particular body parts too!

Research is actually helpful in Monster Hunter Outlanders. Rather than just having individual weaknesses, monsters have special abilities or other aspects that can be exploited to help beat them. We could tell you what all those are, but, well, that’d be spoiling the fun, wouldn’t it?

As for what you can do in Monster Hunter Outlanders to help you out against these monsters, here are some extra tips…

And with that, there’s your introduction to the monsters you’ll be running into in Monster Hunter Outlanders. But even that’s just a rough overview, so you’ll just have to dive in and give it a go for yourself! Be sure to check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) before you do, though, because it’s where you can find great titles like Monster Hunter Outlanders, all available to play right now!