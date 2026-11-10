Warhammer Survivors sees the grimdark future take on the Vampire Survivors formula, out now

Warhammer Survivors is out now on iOS and Android with a 10% launch discount

The roguelike bullet heaven sees you controlling iconic characters from Warhammer 40,000 and AoS

Meanwhile, there are dozens of weapons, different stages and secrets galore to discover

With Warhammer having gone from a niche tabletop board game to a bona fide cultural phenomenon, that popularity also brings dozens of video game spinoffs. But Auroch Digital aren't going the shooter or strategy route, as today their long-awaited collaboration with Poncle lands on iOS and Android, as Warhammer Survivors launches for mobile!

Warhammer Survivors sees the Vampire Survivors format translated both to the universe of Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. As iconic characters from both series, you'll fight your way through hordes of enemies, across a variety of stages, and take on powerful bosses with increasingly ludicrous, game-changing weaponry of your own.

Hammer-time

Warhammer Survivors boasts a whopping 40 individual characters for you to play, including Boltgun's own Malum Caedo, star of Auroch's boomer-shooter take on the franchise. There are also 75+ weapons ranging from the predictable, like the iconic bolter or chainsword, to the strange, like bottles of the famous Nuln Oil paint.

And, of course, Poncle's influence is readily felt in the many, many unlockable secrets and easter eggs you can find throughout. Whether that's powerful new abilities or stages which take you from the battlegrounds of Warhammer to the hobby table, as you duke it out between pots of paint, brushes and glue.

Warhammer Survivors looks to be the perfect game for fans of both Warhammer and Vampire Survivors, offering a whole new take on a universe that (let's be honest) has been stuck in a bit of a rut of strategy, while offering even more weapons and characters to unlock for longtime fans of Poncle's iconic bullet heaven series.

So jump in now, and benefit from a limited-time 10% discount for Warhammer Survivors on iOS and Android!

And if you want to see what other influence Poncle has had, look no further than our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors for some choice picks!