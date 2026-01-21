The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 61 - Subway Surfers City, Palworld Trading Card Game, and Dumb Ways to Die

On household chores and working for the man

What is your deepest fear, and how do you turn it around and make a living out of it? Things take an unexpectedly dark turn in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where it's all about minding the gap and paying the rent, sprinkled with a healthy serving of waffles in between.

We start with the big news that Subway Surfers City is now in pre-registration, offering a sequel-slash-spin-off of the popular endless runner with an expanded world. Will raises a good point that part of what makes the franchise so great is its straightforwardness (he's always ready to defend someone's honour with his bare fists and we love him for it, as you'll hear pretty quickly in a few minutes!).

In any case, there are no misleading ads for Subway Surfers so far, so it's very much a WYSIWYG kind of deal, and that's always a good thing. That brings us to something where we're just not quite sure what we're going to get at the moment, which is Palworld's upcoming Trading Card Game.

Launching (hopefully on mobile) on July 30th, the TCG is curiously going to add its trademark base-building elements into the mix as well, so while we do wonder about Pokemon's inspirations (inevitably), we also look forward to what fresh new thing Palworld's going to bring to the table.

Poor little indie franchise Pokemon needs all the defence it can get, after all, so we try our best to differentiate the two to give them both justice. I know - we're all noble warriors and valiant defenders of the weak over here at PG Towers.

Speaking of weakness, the hapless little beans from Dumb Ways to Die are back as the freebie of the week for the Epic Games Store, so if you want to feel like a proper saviour and the ultimate champion of metro safety, now's your chance.

Iwan takes every opportunity to make Will and me feel ancient in this podcast, so he goes on to talk about The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin and its delayed release. Now launching in March, it's supposedly taking its sweet time tweaking the finer aspects of the RPG to make it more enjoyable for the community, so here's hoping it'll be worth the wait.

That said, there's no logical way for me to segue into A Webbing Journey, but I do it anyway - this lovely little gem is out now to subvert your arachnophobia. You'll play as a helpful spider on a quest to lend humans a hand (or a hairy leg), doing everything from making popcorn to watering the plants, which might just mean this could be an alternate origin story for everyone's favourite friendly neighbourhood Marvel webslinger.

And finally, we try to end the episode on a positive note with Goblin Sushi, but because it's all about trying to make ends meet so you can pay your endless rent for your relentless landlord, things spiral into darkness with a proper reference to George Orwell's depressing ending for Animal Farm.

Will we ever escape the corruption? Tune in next week to find out.

