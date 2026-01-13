Palworld is set to have an official card adaptation and we're hoping it comes to mobile

3-2-1 Draw! (four)

Ever since its inception, I'd think it's fair to say that Palworld's main selling point has been that it offers what Pokémon can't. That is to say, a bigger, flashier world with more experimental gameplay. So it's odd to see that Palworld seems to be riding its inspiration's coattails a bit with their latest announcement.

Yes, Palworld is getting its own CCG! While it's not entirely clear whether this will be digital, physical or a mix of both, it's certainly far along in development with a confirmed release date this year. You'll duke it out with a friend by making use of familiar Pals, while building your own base and gathering resources in classic survival fashion.

Set to release surprisingly soon (July 30th, as a matter of fact), it sounds like a pretty decent adaptation. And if it does end up being in the digital realm, I'd be surprised if we don't see it make its way to mobile, considering how popular smartphones have been with major franchises getting in on the CCG craze.

Be a Pal

As far as gameplay goes, well, there isn't really any yet. But as far as spinoffs go, it makes sense that Palworld would take the digital card battler route. Although I still think it errs a little too close to the original Pokémon. Not in any legal way, mind, but I'm not sure people who enjoy the base-building, gun-shooting action of Palworld are looking for a tactical deckbuilding experience.

At the same time, it's also a reminder that while Palworld's initial surge of popularity may be over, it hasn't receded into the background. With plans for a coming alpha test on mobile and spinoffs like these in the works, it would seem that Palworld has really broken the dam when it comes to muscling in on territory held by Game Freak for so long.

