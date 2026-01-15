Subway Surfers City has hit pre-registration with the date set for its upcoming launch next month

Run for it!

Subway Surfers City is now set to hit pre-registration and release later this year

The sequel spin-off of the most popular mobile release brings new mechanics

Explore Subway City and take on either classic endless mode or new level-based adventures

With a whopping 4.5 billion downloads, Subway Surfers is (by that metric) the most popular mobile release of all time. So it's no surprise that a sequel has been on many players' minds for a long time now. But I'm happy to say that the wait is over, with pre-registration for Subway Surfers City now open!

Rather than focusing on the globe-trotting action of World Tour, Subway Surfers City takes you back home to the expansive metropolis of Subway City. This sequel first hit soft launch way back in June of 2024 (when I thought JoJo's Bizarre Adventure jokes were still topical, apparently) and is now set to finally hit full launch!

Subway Surfers City has plenty to offer fans of all stripes. If you've got nostalgia on the mind, then Classic Endless offers the same fun as in the original, while City Tour takes you through finite levels tailored to each district of the city. With Subway Surfers City arriving on February 26th, now is the time to get ready to run!

In the city

Of course, there's even more than that. Events will make a return, naturally, to offer limited-time modes and mechanics to explore. Meanwhile, the core gameplay of Subway Surfers gets a mix-up with the addition of speed pads, the stomp move, and a bouncy shield, among other arcade-style abilities to push your run even further.

Subway Surfers has remained popular for its core gameplay loop, so it's good to see Sybo maintaining that. But at the same time, it's clear they've also added even more elements to appeal to modern players. So I'm interested to see where Subway Surfers City goes from here!

Meanwhile, if you're looking to tide yourself over ahead of this releas,e why not take a look at our list of the best endless runners on Android?