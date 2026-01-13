A Webbing Journey brings physics-driven spider fun to Android today

Along came a spider...

A Webbing Journey is out now on Android and soon to come on iOS

Take on simple tasks at epic scale as a tiny but helpful spider

Weave webs and make use of full 3D physics to accomplish your goals

When it comes to messing around with physics, I think we've seen almost everything in gaming. After we all collectively agreed ragdolling was inherently funny, everything from now-classic Goat Simulator to Baby Steps has had a shot at playing with the physics engine. And one cutesy take that's garnered some attention is A Webbing Journey.

Now, A Webbing Journey has come to mobile and is out now on Android, with a planned release for iOS! In it, you play a friendly spider that wants to help out its favourite human inhabitants. To do so, you'll make use of your spidery abilities and, of course, your ability to spin webs.

Your task is to complete all manner of chores and other objectives that would otherwise be impossible for your size. Whether it's baking cookies or washing the dishes, you'll need to spin your web and undertake simple tasks with epic proportions for a spider like you.

Newlywebs

A Webbing Journey is free to start, and allows you to pay to purchase additional levels or watch ads to access them. Impressively, developer Fire Totem Games also stated that they'll be keeping it up to parity with the PC version and including all updates.

Overall, A Webbing Journey is an encouraging release for mobile. I think we tend to miss out on having some of the technically undemanding but unusual releases you see on PC and other platforms. And doubtless those of you without arachnophobia (unlike me) will be eager to jump in and give it a go!

