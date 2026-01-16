Dumb Ways to Die is free on the Epic Games Store for a grimly humorous puzzle experience

Dead as a doornail

Dumb Ways to Die is the Epic Games Store freebie of the week

It sees you solving microgame-style puzzles to avoid a gruesome end

The adorably gruesome franchise started as a public service campaign in Australia.

Well, Friday is wrapping up for me, but we've just got enough time for that weekly tradition. Yes, it's time to see what the Epic Games Freebie of the week is. And it seems we're in the throwback era again, as this week's pick is none other than Dumb Ways to Die!

Dumb Ways to Die actually started life as a public service campaign! Yes, way back in 2012, Metro Trains Melbourne commissioned the advert featuring cutesy characters perishing in gruesome and arbitrary ways to discourage messing around on train lines, and it instantly became a smash hit. No surprise then that it eventually made its way to mobile with a series of puzzlers!

I'm sure there's some irony there, but Dumb Ways to Die is undoubtedly popular. Even having been spun off into its own franchise after PlaySide Studios acquired the property. Now, you can see where it all began with the original Dumb Ways to Die available totally free to claim and keep on the Epic Games Store.

Silly ways to perish

Gameplay-wise, Dumb Ways to Die undoubtedly belongs to an earlier epoch of mobile gaming, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. You'll be solving microgame puzzles that each have deadly consequences if you mess up, ranging from leaping from burning buildings, to pouring champagne from a wobbly ladder and, of course, playing it unsafe on train tracks.

It's all rendered in a cute but gruesome style that makes it surprisingly appealing even with some very graphic deaths. So if you've been putting off giving Dumb Ways to Die a go, there's nothing stopping you (even your common sense) from giving it a go for free!

But if you find yourself looking for something else to do once you've exhausted Dumb Ways to Die, don't worry. Why not dig into our latest list of five new mobile games to try this week?