The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin unveils fresh details of upcoming improvements during delay period

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin has announced more details of upcoming changes

The release was delayed into March after a previously planned launch this month

Main changes are being made to the combat systems and other core gameplay

With The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin being delayed from its original release later this month all the way into March, you might be wondering exactly why. Well, as we already established, it seems to be due to plenty of player feedback that developer Netmarble want to act on. But what exactly is The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin aiming to improve on?

As Netmarble explains it, virtually everything is set to get some sort of overhaul or tweak, justifying the relatively distant release.The biggest change here is of course to combat. You've probably already seen the sample image floating around which demonstrates that aptly, showing one of the boss monsters in a before/after format.

The before image includes only one weakpoint that can be damaged, while the after offers up more locations to hit and changes the weakpoint to be for critical damage. It's a relatively small change but it's part of a wider package of alterations that are intended to improve the flow of combat.

For any co-op RPG like The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, making things approachable and interesting is important. So the fact that Netmarble is focusing on core gameplay systems, as they word it, will be pretty encouraging.

However, I'm not sure that this means things will all be smoothed out by launch, as we've all seen other upcoming releases having to make such drastic alterations. And oftentimes that means we'll be waiting a lot longer. So hopefully that March release won't be far away.

There's still plenty of time to have a gander at other options to try while you wait for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin to release. Just dig into our constantly updated list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see what's already made a splash this year!