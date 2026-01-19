Goblin Sushi will see you make some of the most unhinged sushi soon on iOS and Android

All of that just to pay your rent on time

Goblin Sushi enters Early Access on February 9th across iOS, Android, and PC

The roguelike restaurant sim combines frantic sushi-making with escalating rent pressure

Serve goblin customers using bizarre ingredients while upgrading your kitchen and combos

If there’s one trend mobile gaming refuses to let go of, it’s roguelikes. If there’s another, it’s taking a completely sensible job and handing it to someone who absolutely should not be doing it. Goblin Sushi manages to tick both those boxes at once.

Launching into Early Access on February 9th across PC, iOS, and Android, Goblin Sushi asks a very simple question – what if you ran a sushi restaurant… as a goblin… for other goblins… under crushing economic pressure?

Metaroot and Old Cake Factory aren’t easing you in gently either. Rent is due every couple of minutes, inflation is relentless, and your customers are impatient, weird, and deeply opinionated about their food.

The setup is absolutely unhinged. You’re rolling sushi at speed using ingredients no self-respecting human would put near rice, let alone eat. Caterpillars, slugs, chicken heads, and blended toads all feature on the menu, and that’s before things escalate into serving what the sim very calmly refers to as “exquisite poop.”

Underneath the goblin nonsense, there’s an intricate loop at work. Goblin Sushi brings together restaurant management and roguelike progression, making each run about pushing your luck, upgrading your kitchen, chaining absurd sushi combos, and trying to stay solvent for just a little bit longer.

You’ll be turbocharging rice cookers, tweaking menus, and managing your cash flow while Granny Goblin taps her foot and Ghost Goblin glares at you from the counter.

Ironically, it’s also hyper-realistic because the landlord looms over everything. There’s no safety net here, no cosy idle pacing. Rent goes up, time runs out, and failure feels inevitable in the best roguelike way. You’re not playing to survive forever - you’re playing to survive better next time.

And if this particular flavour of procedurally generated nonsense has you nodding along, our list of the best roguelikes on Android is exactly where you’d expect it to be.