Top 20 best Switch puzzle games
We have made a list of the top 20 best Switch puzzle games that you can get right now on the popular handheld console!
But, first thing's first, we need to give an answer to this question: What exactly is considered to be a puzzle? It seems like the term 'puzzle-game', is used to describe games from different genres. From first-person adventures, to block games, platformers, simulations, and Switch board games. The list goes on and on.
Well, the truth is, puzzle games make up a very broad category, and it includes various different subgenres. So, in order to avoid getting too technical about this, let's just consider any title that has some type of puzzle-solving, as a core mechanic in a puzzle game.
Picking the top 20 Switch puzzle games was harder than you thinkThere are more than 4000 titles for the Nintendo Switch, and over half of them have puzzle elements. You can find any type of puzzle game you can imagine. There's something for everyone. So, without any further ado, let's get right into it!
1
Baba is You
Baba Is You is a single-player title with unique gameplay that allows players to change the rules of the game. By manipulating blocks, you can change the level mechanics, transform your character or even change the goal that you need to reach. It's all up to you and the decisions that you are going to make!
2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Return of the Obra Dinn is a first-person adventure that blends mystery and puzzle elements together. Take on the role of an insurance investigator who's working for the East India Company. Your objective is to figure out what in the world happened to the merchant ship Obra Dinn that was suddenly drifted into London's port, five years after it was declared lost at sea.
3
Good Job!
Good Job! is an action Switch puzzle game that supports up to 2 players and offline gameplay. If you want to climb the corporate ladder, you better be prepared to do whatever it takes! From fixing the office's internet connection to cleaning up experiment goo, your job duties will vary. With every puzzle that you solve, you come one step closer to the executive suite!
4
Untitled Goose Game
Untitled Goose Game is another Switch puzzle game that supports up to 2 players in offline gameplay. You play as a loose goose that is about to bring chaos to a whole town. Steal hats, set up pranks, honk a lot, and do pretty much anything that you can to be super annoying and ruin everyone's day.
5
Catherine: Full Body
Vincent's love life is... complicated... to say the least. On top of that, he's starting to have weird nightmares that force him to climb for his life. Catherine: Full Body is a mature action-adventure puzzle with an intriguing storyline and challenging puzzles.
6
INSIDE
INSIDE is an award-winning puzzle-platformer by Playdead. It is known for its art style, a combination of dark visuals and audio that creates a cold, dystopian world. In its 2.5D monochromatic environment, you control a young boy without a name who has to solve a series of puzzles in order to stay alive. This clearly isn't the one for younger audiences.
7
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2 is a single-player, 2.5D puzzle platformer. The story precedes the events of the original Little Nightmares. You play as Mono, a boy who's trapped in a distorted world, caused by a humming transmission coming from a tower far away. A girl named Six will be his guide as he sets out to explore the Signal Tower and uncover its secrets. If you are up for a horror adventure, Little Nightmares II is a must-try.
8
The Talos Principle
The Talos Principle is a single-player, puzzle adventure. You play as a robot, tasked by its creator to solve a series of increasingly complex puzzles in an ancient looking world. Excellent puzzle-solving experience, combined with a unique storyline, make this title a must-have for the fans of the genre.
9
Machinarium
There are all sorts of Switch puzzle games. Block-based puzzlers, platformers, first-person, strategy, and the list goes on. Machinarium is a single-player, point and click adventure game that was originally released for PC back in 2009. Prepare to solve a series of puzzles and brain-teasers. The story follows Josef, a little robot who's trying to get back to the city and reconnect with his girlfriend after he was dumped in a scrapyard.
10
The Turing Test
The Turing Test is a first-person puzzler where you play as engineer Ava Turing. Your mission takes place on Jupiter's moon, Europa, and your objective is to figure out what caused the disappearance of the ground crew that was stationed there. With the use of special tools that you have at your disposal, you can unlock doors and power up various machines. As you progress, new abilities become available.
11
Snipperclips - Cut it out, together!
Snipperclips - Cut it out, together! is a unique action-puzzle game. If you are looking for a title to play with friends or family, then you should give this one a try. Snip and Clip must cut each other up in order to overcome tricky obstacles. Or just for fun. Even though the puzzles are easy at the start, they get increasingly more complex as you progress.
12
Human Resource Machine
Another type of Switch puzzle game that blends strategy and simulation elements together is Human Resource Machine, a delight for 'expert' nerds. At every level, you have to program little office workers, to automate a task given to you by your boss. If you succeed, and you make your boss happy, well, you get promoted to the next stage. At the start of the HRM, you can only use 2 commands to program your workers, but as you advance new commands become available, making it more complex.
13
Gorogoa
Gorogoa is a narrative-driven puzzle game. Arrange and combine a series of illustrated panels in order to solve the puzzles. It may be short and might only take you less than 2 hours to complete. But, its absolutely amazing art style and unique gameplay make for a great gaming experience.
14
The Gardens Between
The Gardens Between is a single-player puzzle adventure game about two friends, reliving their fond memories together. The game's unique time-manipulation mechanics offer a new take on the puzzle genre that's very interesting. It also combines vibrant, beautiful visuals, simple controls, and a relaxing ambient soundtrack.
15
Tetris 99
In this version of Tetris, you are not just competing against yourself, but you go up against 98 other players. That's right. You take part in large-scale online battles, in a unique battle royale take on Tetris. Defeat your opponents and be the last player standing! On top of being very entertaining, it's also totally free.
16
Death Squared
Most puzzle games are usually single-player, but not Death Squared. This is a co-op puzzler, and even though it can be played solo, it was clearly made to be played by a group of people. Each player takes control of a robot, which they need to guide to a colour-coded goal. But, there's a catch. The path is full of deadly traps and hazards. In order for a team to survive, close observation and communication are key.
17
World of Goo
World of Goo is a physics-based puzzler that was released a few years back, in 2017. The player must use balls of goo to create bridges and various other large structures, in order to help other goo balls reach the endpoint of each stage. You will have to overcome not only gravity but also various types of terrain. The challenge is to use as few balls as possible each time.
18
Puyo Puyo Tetris
Puyo Puyo Tetris is a crossover title that brings together two very popular franchises. It combines the tile colour matching gameplay of Puyo Puyo, and the block matching gameplay of Tetris. Puyos can be popped by matching four or more tiles of the same colour next to each other. The bigger their number, the bigger the chain combos you can create. Each player can their favourite play-style and compete against each other in various different game modes.
19
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is an enhanced port of the action-puzzle game that was released for the Nintendo Wii. It includes additional extra levels, and it also supports multiplayer gameplay. Take control of Toad and try to safely navigate through various obstacles to reach the endpoint of each level.
20
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is the latest entry to the Big Brain Academy series, fourteen years after the release of Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree. Compete in various brain to brain challenges against your friends and family, or even online. The series of mini-games and puzzles will test your memory, math and logic skills.
