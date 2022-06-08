We have made a list of the top 20 best Switch puzzle games that you can get right now on the popular handheld console!

But, first thing's first, we need to give an answer to this question: What exactly is considered to be a puzzle? It seems like the term 'puzzle-game', is used to describe games from different genres. From first-person adventures, to block games, platformers, simulations, and Switch board games. The list goes on and on.

Well, the truth is, puzzle games make up a very broad category, and it includes various different subgenres. So, in order to avoid getting too technical about this, let's just consider any title that has some type of puzzle-solving, as a core mechanic in a puzzle game.

Picking the top 20 Switch puzzle games was harder than you think

There are more than 4000 titles for the Nintendo Switch, and over half of them have puzzle elements. You can find any type of puzzle game you can imagine. There's something for everyone. So, without any further ado, let's get right into it!

