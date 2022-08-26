Top 15 best tycoon games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

No matter if you're an avid gamer or not, chances are you've heard of or even played some iOS tycoon games. These are the ones where you can (for the most part) freely create a world to your own liking and decorate it or simulate life within it.

Tycoon games have been around for a while too, starting back when computers could run more complex tasks, and they take us to the present day, where we have platforms like Roblox, which allow players to create their very own tycoon games.

Best iOS tycoon games for iPhones and iPads

You might hear the question 'But what about iOS? What are the best tycoon games for iPhones and iPads?', and to that, we come up with a pretty simple answer - you're in the right place!

Here we will present you with our top 15 best iOS tycoon games that you can dive into, so no matter if you're eager to grow your own zoo, your small restaurant business into a magnificent Michelin-star worthy one or just enjoy a crazy rollercoaster ride in a relaxing and colourful amusement park, this list will cover everything.

If you want more than some tycoon games, you can check out our list of the best simulation games for iOS!

So without further ado, let's dive into the list of best iOS tycoon games!